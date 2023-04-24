On Monday, Penn State's own Lexie Black was named Big Ten Player of the Week. B

lack had her best week all season and arguably in her career ,as she helped the Nittany Lions win their series against Maryland 2-1 in a trio of one-score contests, as well as Tuesday's blowout over Bucknell.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native had a .500 batting average and .583 on base percentage last week.

In her contest against Bucknell she tallied three RBIs, and in the series against Maryland, she hit a three-run homer against the Terrapins to win the first game of the series.

Black is the first Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten Player of the Week since Ally Kurland in April of 2022.

Black looks to continue her success in the blue and white's upcoming games against Illinois at home this upcoming weekend.

