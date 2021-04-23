After an abrupt bye week in place of a series with Michigan State, Penn State entered Friday eager to continue the three-game win streak it ended its Rutgers series with two weeks ago.

In a doubleheader against Maryland in College Park however, that was not quite meant to be, with the Nittany Lions instead taking two losses by scores of 1-0 and 11-1, respectively.

The first game began well for the blue and white, with Claire Swedberg recording a single on the game’s first pitch. Another single from Ally Kurland advanced Swedberg to second, but both batters were ultimately stranded.

In her subsequent at-bat in the third inning, Kurland would double, but she was again stranded.

After four scoreless innings, Maryland nearly broke the monotony in the fifth with a triple from Ruby Butler, but a stand from the Lion defense left Butler on base.

The game’s first scoring came in the sixth inning, with Maryland plating one off of a fielding error. Two more runners reached second and third, but no others came across to give Maryland a 1-0 lead entering the final frame.

Penn State then found life again, in the form of a double from Kennedy Legg with no outs. With Liana Jones pinch-running, she reached third off a sacrifice bunt, but the necessary outs followed for the Terrapins, allowing them to eke out a 1-0 win.

The second game again began with Swedberg reaching base, this time by way of a walk. She would reach second, before another double from Legg batted her in for the Nittany Lions to take a 1-0 lead.

Maryland then responded in a big way, loading the bases and eventually plating six, including three on a triple from Campbell Kline. The six runs came off of five hits.

The Terrapins would keep the pressure on an inning later, notching two more runs to increase their lead to seven after two innings. They would increase their lead to nine in the third inning, as a result of a two-run home run from Jaeda McFarland.

After adding one more run in the fourth, the game would end in the fifth, in an 11-1 win in favor of Maryland.

As a result, Clarisa Crowell’s Nittany Lions are 4-21 on the season.

Here are some takeaways from the games.

Kurland continues strong performance in Game 1

After recording five hits against Rutgers, two of which being home runs, Ally Kurland was again strong for Penn State.

Kurland had two hits in the game, in her first two at-bats, including a double in the third inning.

Kurland now has 10 hits on the season, the fifth Nittany Lion to reach that mark. With seven coming in her last six games, momentum is in her favor.

As the season enters its latter half, Kurland has proved that she can be an offensive asset down the line.

First game sees defensive battle

After a strong showing of its own two weeks ago, the Nittany Lion defense again was prominent in the first leg.

Despite the late loss, the game included six strikeouts from Bailey Parshall, bringing her season total to 73, just outside the top 10 in the conference for that category. Maryland also did not record a hit until the fourth inning.

Despite registering three errors, the defense did well in minimizing the damage, only giving up one the one run off of four Maryland hits. It also left five Terrapins on base, including two in the sixth inning on second and third.

The one run was also the least allowed by Penn State since March 13, when it was the margin of victory for Illinois.

Despite the tough loss in the second game, the defense showed in the first it can contribute to wins, provided offensive runs are scored.

Second game tougher for Penn State

After the narrow loss in the first leg showed positive signs for the second, the Nittany Lions instead found themselves on the receiving end of their 11-1 loss, their fifth mercy rule of the season.

Maryland’s 11 runs came off of as many hits on Kylee Lingenfelter and Logan Black. Although Parshall has been strong in the strikeout department, the Nittany Lion pitching corps entered Friday second in the Big Ten in ERA with 3.93.

The offense also endured a difficult second leg, not recording a hit outside of Legg’s double.

Penn State showed its potential on both sides two weeks ago, but after two more losses now finds itself looking to Saturday and Sunday to fix similar issues it has seen throughout the season.

