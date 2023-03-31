Penn State hit the road on Friday, traveling to Minnesota for more Big Ten action.

The Nittany Lions fell in the bottom of the seventh, losing 2-0 in walk-off fashion.

The blue and white was looking for a win after a tough weekend at home, but the Gophers silenced its offensive attempts early. Emily Maddock had the lone hit in the first inning, sending a double to center.

The hit was matched with a double from Minnesota’s Kayla Chavez, but the ace Bailey Parshall started her strikeout tally, getting the Nittany Lions out of a jam.

The second and third innings were more of the same. As the game progressed, it proved to be a competitive battle of defenses.

The Golden Gophers were able to keep the Nittany Lions to only one run through the first half of the matchup. Pitcher Autumn Pease proved to be a force in the circle. She notched six K’s and only a single walk.

Her counterpart Parshall was not far behind with four strikeouts and clutch pitches that ended tense innings. The Penn State pitcher was the culprit for MInnesota’s five runners left on base.

The Gophers were able to hit but their opponent’s fielding held up. The Nittany Lions ended with the routine 4-3 out.

The fifth inning stretch seemed to have a slight change in energy. A double from Maggie Finnegan and a Lilia Crouthamel walk put runners in scoring position early. Consecutive strikeouts left two key runs on base as the Nittany Lions headed back out to defend.

Parshall seemed to reign it in as she only allowed a single in the bottom of the fifth which altered the ebb and flow of the game.

It was still scoreless as the rivals headed into the sixth inning. Penn State had taken its opponents to extra innings twice the previous week and history was looking to repeat itself with the pitching duel going strong.

Despite the 37 degree weather, both pitchers were still throwing heat into the seventh. Pease was diminishing Penn State’s chances of hitting, but Finnegan had other plans. The senior attempted to start a two-out rally with a deep double to left field.

Gophers’ shortstop Jess Oakland made a leaping grab for the last out of Penn State’s at bat. The Lions left another key runner in scoring position.

Going scoreless into the bottom of the seventh, the Gophers knew they were three outs away from a win over a competitive Penn State team.

Nani Valencia started with a single to second base, three bases away from victory. After a sacrifice bunt, Chavez was up to bat for Minnesota. The sophomore infielder went yard over Liana Jones with a walk-off homerun, topping Penn State 2-0.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Pitching load hinders Penn State softball in doubleheader defeat against Iowa Penn State headed into a doubleheader with Iowa riding high, as in the previous matchup, it …