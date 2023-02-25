Penn State continued play in the Queen City Classic on Saturday, hoping to remain undefeated against a competitive Georgia Tech team.

In a back-and-forth thriller, the Nittany Lions dropped their first game of the season 7-6 after the Yellow Jackets hit a walk-off homer.

Penn State got right to work in the first inning. Maggie Finnegan started with a single through the left side, reaching first easily. Shortly after, Liana Jones doubled to put the Nittany Lions on top.

After leaving two runners on base, Penn State’s side was retired by Georgia Tech’s defense.

The Yellow Jackets attempted to answer back with Mallorie Black who was able to advance to third from her original walk. Pitcher Vanessa Oatley and the Nittany Lions, however, were able to stop the threat and end the inning ahead.

Despite the solid outing by the defense, the blue and white’s offense seemed to have gone cold. It was a 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech as pitcher Blake Neleman struck out two and forced a pop out to end Penn State’s at-bat.

The shift momentum allowed the Jackets to turn on the juice. Abby Hughes and Madison Dobbins both doubled, tying the game at 1-1. Oatley began allowing hits and missing her spots for Penn State, forcing pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter to enter in relief and get them out of a jam.

Lingenfelter walked one and allowed a single up the third base line that scored two for Georgia Tech. The Nittany Lions were able to catch a break with an easy pop fly to center, but damage was still done, and the Yellow Jackets led 3-1.

The start of the third seemed hopeful for Penn State as the top of the order was up to bat — Georgia Tech quickly shut it down with no hits, walks or runs.

Penn State struggled in the circle. Lingenfelter permitted two more hits and threw a few wild pitches that allowed runners to advance. The fifth-year was able to save the inning with no runs scored.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Penn State got the bats rolling again. Cassie Lindmark walked, bringing in speedy Maddie Gordon to pinch run. Gordon advanced into scoring position after a foul out from Lauren Marcotte. After Kaitlyn Morrison singled to left, it was a one-run game.

Penn State made another pitching substitution with Paige Maynard. The freshman recorded a shutout in her debut, so the Nittany Lions looked for a strong ace in the circle.

Maynard helped notch two outs to start what seemed to be a quick inning. Georgia Tech’s Grace Connelly proved the Jackets weren’t done yet, as she hit a deep triple to center field. With a single from Sara Beth Allen, Georgia Tech led 4-2. Only one out away from the end of the inning, freshman Reese Hunter homered to double the run lead to four.

Penn State called for yet another pitching change before the fifth inning. Lydia Spalding was able to end the inning, but these runs would cost them in the long run.

The Nittany Lions were able to find their defensive groove again with a quick bottom of the fifth, yet the bats remained quiet. It’s difficult to come back from a four-run deficit when no one hits.

Nonetheless, Liana Jones was not letting the blue and white give up that early, as she homered to left, cutting the lead to three. The comeback rally continued with a walk from Lexie Black and a single from Lindmark. The Jackets were scrambling and made two pitching changes within the inning in an attempt to gain their first out.

The scoring did not stop there. Morrison went yard with a 3-run home run to left field for the Nittany Lions. The game was tied at 6-6.

Penn State was unable to take the lead in the top of the sixth, so it would come down to the final half innings. State had entered its ace, Bailey Parshall, to match the team’s offensive strides. With two line outs and a strikeout, it would come down to the seventh inning.

The blue and white could not capitalize in the box, leaving two vital runners on base.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Yellow Jackets put an end to the game. With a deep ball to left center, Allen homered for Georgia Tech, handing Penn State its first loss of the season.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball puts on hitting clinic to defeat Kent State in Queen City Classic On Friday, Penn State took on Kent State in its seventh game of the season and tried to keep…