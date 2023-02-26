After losing two straight games Saturday, including one against Boston University, Penn State came looking for revenge in the rematch with the Terriers.

The Nittany Lions fell once more, dropping Sunday morning’s game 7-5 against the Terriers.

In its first game against Boston on Saturday, Penn State couldn’t get much going and took a 4-0 loss, dropping its record to 7-2.

The Terriers had pitcher Bailey Parshall’s number the whole game, scoring four runs on her.

This forced Penn State’s hand to bring up the pitcher behind Parshall: Kylee Lingenfelter.

Lingenfelter turned the tables on the Terriers, making them struggle to create any plays of their own.

On the other side, outfielder Liana Jones had no problem creating plays on her own, blasting the ball out of the stadium in the first to make it a 2-0 lead.

In the first inning, the Nittany Lions earned three runs off of three hits, making the most of what they were given.

After relying heavily on pitcher Bailey Parshall on Saturday, Lingenfelter was able to step up and give the fifth-year ace a break.

To accommodate for Parshall sitting, the defense had to make adjustments and lock down to prevent the runs Boston conjured up in the first matchup.

After letting one run in the third, the floodgates were opened after that for the Terriers as they crawled their way back to tie the game in the third at 3-3.

The third run was the last Lingenfelter pitched as coach Clarisa Crowell made adjustments and replaced her with Vanessa Oatley. It was an interesting choice since Lingenfelter was playing well in the game up until that point.

Behind Oatley was first-year pitcher Paige Maynard, who pitched a perfect game in her first appearance but not in her second.

Regardless, Maynard has real talent that, once developed, could see her move up in the pitching department and have the starting role next year.

In the bottom of the third, Penn State didn’t back down from the fight and stood its ground. Catcher Kathryn Rex was the bright spot in the third for the blue and white and regained the lead for her squad, making the score 4-3.

The Nittany Lions left two potential runs on the bases, which would’ve secured the game.

Those missed runs came back to bite the blue and white, as the red and white attained the 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.

Crowell made the move to play Maynard to get her the experience of a collegiate game early in her career, but putting her in this spot to win the game is a grueling task for any pitcher.

The second main pitcher seems to be up in the air as Crowell often takes out a pitcher not named Parshall if they make one mistake. This has been hurting the unit and costing them games.

When it was time for Penn State to strike back, it did so successfully. Lydia Coleman walked home, tying the game at 5-5.

The blue and white has no trouble scoring, but keeping the score has been a challenge in Sunday’s game. The looming question of who will step up to the mound behind Parshall has not been answered with the revolving door of options.

With the bases loaded, Jones was unable to capitalize, keeping Boston in the game once more. The Nittany Lions had their chances to close out the game, but continued to fail to do so.

In dire need of filling the mound, Crowell made the last change at putting Parshall in the game. Parshall played the entire first game against Boston, so she would not be at her peak when going back on the mound.

Maynard only saw one inning in the game, letting up only one run, but Crowell seemed set on the decision to bring out Parshall.

Boston scored four against her in the first game, capitalizing on the worn-out Parshall. The Terriers scored two more in the sixth, climbing back on top 7-5.

Penn State fought in a gritty battle with Boston, but was unable to seek revenge and beat the unit.

The Nittany Lions were on the losing side of the column, ending their weekend with a 2-3 record.

