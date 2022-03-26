Opening Big Ten play against Maryland, Penn State looked to continue its excellent defensive play of late into another series.

The blue and white split the first two games of the series with the Terrapins, winning the first 2-1 in 10 innings and dropping the second 8-3.

Until the first matchup against the Terrapins, Penn State hadn’t committed an error in any of its past six games.

Allowing one on Thursday broke the streak, but it put Penn State in a place to succeed.

A double play in the fifth and some eye-pleasing catches in the outfield were among the highs of the blue and white defense that held Maryland to only one run through 10 innings.

Catcher Ally Kurland caught one runner stealing, and pitcher Bailey Parshall threw her 11th complete game of the season to earn herself the win.

The defense was crucial in setting up second baseman Mel Coombs’ walk-off home run.

The second matchup told a different story.

The blue and white pitching was subpar, surrendering five earned runs to the Terrapins.

“[The] defense could’ve been better,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “We know that.”

Giving up seven runs in the sixth, the defense allowed Maryland to extend its lead from five to eight by conceding three unearned runs consecutively.

Between the two games, four different Nittany Lions recorded errors.

The loss to Maryland is the first time the Nittany Lions have given up more than two runs since March 11 against Delaware.

Crowell attributed the poor performance of the defense to being put in a tough situation.

“It's been a while since we’ve gone down [eight runs],” Crowell said. “We’ve got to be a little bit more locked in.”

This series isn’t the first time the blue and white have shown polar opposite performances on one side of the ball this season.

While the blue and white’s reliance on its defense has been a trend all season, it's something that will need to change as Penn State faces almost exclusively Big Ten opponents for the remainder of the season.

Having scored more than three runs only twice over the course of its seven-game win streak heading into the Maryland series, the bats will need to heat up if the Nittany Lions hope to have any success against high-hitting teams such as Illinois and Indiana.

Maryland currently holds the seventh best team batting average in the Big Ten — Penn State sits dead last.

While the blue and white defense is the best in the conference in terms of fielding percentage, even a near perfect defense won’t win a sufficient amount of games by itself to bring with it long-term success if the bats don’t come around very soon.

Bailey Parshall, now with 12 wins and an ERA of 1.33, has brought the Nittany Lions success, but she can’t bring her team a win every single game of the season.

Penn State recorded eleven hits between the first two games of the series.

If it wants to continue to win, it will need to hit significantly better — five runs in two games against a team giving up an average of 3.43 earned runs per contest won’t cut it in matchups against highly ranked teams Michigan and Ohio State.

“We’ve got to do a little bit better making adjustments,” Crowell said. “Our defense is much better than what they showed tonight, and they’ll be back tomorrow.”

