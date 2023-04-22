Following a gritty win in College Park on Friday, Penn State looked to clinch a series victory with its matchup against Maryland.

The Nittany Lions were unable to repeat the success of the previous night, falling by a score of 2-1.

A common theme during coach Clarisa Crowell’s tenure with the team is that she tends to ride the hot hand. She has seemed to have an “If it’s not broken, why fix it” philosophy.

This was evident when Crowell brought Kylee Lingenfelter back into the circle after she started the night before and allowed no runs. This decision could also be a way to give Bailey Parshall a break, as the fifth-year senior closed out the first contest.

In the other bullpen, the Terrapins looked to Trinity Schlotterbeck to get them back into the series. Schlotterbeck is having her best season yet, as she has improved her ERA by a little over one run.

Even in her best season, the Nittany Lions got to Schlotterbeck early. In the second inning, with Maddie Gordon on first, Melody Coombs smacked the ball down the third-base line for an RBI double which put the first run on the board.

After a tough diving catch in Game 1 as well as the aforementioned double, the second baseman out of Mechanicsville, Maryland, has made a few plays in her return to her home state.

Coach Mark Montgomery’s team has been a tough out all season and didn’t take long to respond. The squad didn’t have its best start, as late in the bottom of the third it still hadn’t notched its first hit.

Thanks to Megan Mikami’s efforts — she earned a walk and subsequently stole second base — centerfielder Jaeda McFarland was able to notch an RBI single, as the Terrapins tied the contest at one.

Lingenfelter seemed to have no problem with Maryland early — through four innings she was still sitting on a one-hitter and only 2-of-15 batters reached base during this time.

Schlotterbeck on the other hand had allowed four hits but had done well to work her team out of tough innings. The most notable moment was the third inning, where she forced a double play with runners at the corners to get her team out of the inning.

In a contest where neither team had done any real damage, the game seemed to go by more quickly. This was the case with Game 2, as it entered the fifth inning a little over an hour after the start of the game.

Schlotterbeck further proved this by coming out of the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning, moving the game to the bottom half of the inning. Despite early struggles, the senior pitcher had notched seven straight outs and was ready for war with the Nittany Lions.

The previously noted riding-the-hot-hand trend continued in the bottom of the fifth, as just like in the previous night, Crowell brought Parshall in to close the contest out.

Parshall came into the game hot, as she notched five straight strikes. This ended against the second batter faced though, as what looked like a check swing from Sammi Woods led to a lucky drop which allowed her to reach base for a single.

This inning didn’t seem to be Penn State’s defense’s best, as it allowed runners to reach the corners due to a ground ball which led to an unadvised attempt to make a diving catch by Lexie Black.

Following this, Mikami stole second which put Parshall in a hole. With both runners in scoring position with only one out, Parshall allowed a sac fly which brought Woods in to give the Terrapins the lead.

Maryland attempted to assert its dominance and finally get a firm grasp of the contest, as after an intentional walk, it once again stole second to bring two close to home with two outs.

The fifth-year pitcher did end up working her team out of this jam though, as the blue and white was only down 2-1 entering the sixth.

In a low-scoring affair, the Nittany Lions would usually look to Black to provide a spark, as she is their power hitter and came off of a two-home run game in Game 1. This game was not Black’s game though, as going into the seventh, Black had grounded into two double plays and hadn’t notched a hit.

The seventh inning was the blue and white’s last chance to win the contest. With two outs, Crowell pinch-hit Coombs for Kathryn Rex. Rex seemed to be an unusual choice though, as she doesn’t play often and hasn’t notched a hit since early March.

The decision didn’t seem to matter for Penn State, as a ground ball ended hopes for the team, losing to Maryland 2-1.

