After taking down 10-seed Indiana the day prior Penn State looked to upset two-seed Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions fell 3-1 in season-ending fashion to the Cornhuskers in East Lansing, Michigan.

After earning a first-round bye, the Cornhuskers got off to a slow start in its first game of the tournament against Penn State.

In the circle for the blue and white was senior Bailey Parshall, who earned a dominant eight-inning win the day before, while also securing her 600th career strikeout.

Nittany Lion outfielder Liana Jones scored Penn State’s only run in the second inning — on a fielder’s choice where she alluded the tag at home.

However, after being scoreless throughout four innings, the blistering offense of Nebraska finally broke the blue and white’s defense by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The team hung in with a tough Nebraska squad, but struggled to find its footing on offense when it really mattered.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 3-1 loss.

Strikeout queen

“Queen B” has been performing at a high level the entire season, but her dominant run finally came to a halt Thursday.

Crowell was proud of how well her dominant pitcher was playing and had a few words about her mid game while talking to the announcers on Big Ten Network.

“Bailey’s doing a great job,” Crowell said, “She’s doing a good job of mixing pitches. Her changeup is working, which is awesome. To hold these guys down for so long as she has, she’s been doing great.”

Despite playing eight innings against Indiana just a day ago, Parshall looked sharp against Nebraska through the first five innings of the game.

In the fifth, Parshall seemed to lose grip of the game as she let three runs slip by her and pulled in favor of Kylee Lingenfelter.

Menacing fifth

The Nittany Lions had things under control for the majority of the game, but then the fifth inning came along.

Parshall couldn’t fully keep a noisy offense silent as Nebraska fired its engines to score three runs in the fifth.

Lingenfelter closed up the blue and white’s bruises, ending the fifth inning without further damage done.

The fifth inning seemed to break the team’s composure, though, as it looked flustered, unable to overcome the two-run deficit versus Nebraska.

Offense left stranded

The Nittany Lions hitting crew fought tooth and nail to scrap out one run in the second inning, but couldn’t find much else for the duration of the game

Mid-game, Crowell gave credit to Nebraska’s ace while praising her team’s offensive performance.

“Courtney Wallace is throwing a great game over there but our hitters are getting our barrel to the ball, and we just have to find a way to get some more timely hits,” Crowell said, “I’m happy with how we are playing overall.”

Ultimately, Penn State’s offense couldn’t respond to losing the lead and it fell short to the Huskers.

In total, the blue and white’s offense registered just three hits and one run in its quarterfinal loss.

