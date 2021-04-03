Penn State entered its first two home games of the season looking to build off its first win of the year, which came against Nebraska.

Instead, the Nittany Lions dropped both legs of a doubleheader against Ohio State Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes took the first game in a tight 2-1 battle and proceeded to top the blue and white 9-3 in the latter contest.

After a scoreless first four innings in the opening agame, Ohio State took a 1-0 lead in the fifth frame.

Despite Penn State’s weak offense, pitcher Bailey Parshall was solid with five strikeouts. But in the seventh inning, the Buckeyes’ Carlye Gaskill hit a home run off Parshall to give the visitors a commanding 2-0 lead.

Melody Coombs responded for the blue and white with a home run of her own in the bottom of the seventh to bring Penn State within one. However, the score would hang tight as the Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

Penn State entered game two looking to even things up against Ohio State, but it was not to be.

It didn’t take long for Ohio State to scratch across its first run as it did so on a Meggie Otte solo home run in the first frame. The Buckeyes quickly doubled their lead on a Sam Hackenbracht solo shot.

Shortly after, the Nittany Lions strung together a rally to cut their deficit in half at 2-1 in the second inning.

The Buckeyes expanded their lead in the third inning with three runs courtesy of a two-run home run and an RBI double to bring the score to 5-1.

In the fifth inning, Hackenbracht singled to left to plate both Ashley Prange and Tegan Cortelletti and give the Buckeyes seven runs in total.

Penn State scored individual runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but the late rally was not enough to prevent the blue and white from losing the first two games of the series.

In the top of the seventh, Ohio State’s Hackenbracht singled to center field, which allowed both Cortelletti and Niki Carver to score and put the Buckeyes up 9-3.

Hitting doesn't show up

Similar to its series against Nebraska, Penn State’s hitting remains feeble. In the first two contests against Ohio State, there was a large number of strikeouts paired with missed opportunities.

While the blue and white staged a late comeback in the second game of the series, it was too little too late.

Strikeouts remain problematic

An ongoing trend throughout the early stages of the season has been the amount of strikeouts Penn State’s batters have endured. Each strikeout eliminates a chance to score a run with runners on base.

By failing to put the ball in play, the Nittany Lions are limiting their chances to achieve success. If the blue and white can limit its strikeouts, it will prove to be much easier to plate runs.

Offense stays dormant

After having its start to a season in program history, Penn State’s offense is very much in need of revitalization. In its final game of its road series against Nebraska, the blue and white pulled out an impressive come from behind victory by scoring seven runs.

But instead of keeping that positive momentum going against the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions only scored four runs between the two Saturday games. Despite the pitching staff being far from excellent in game two, Parshall was stellar for Penn State in the first game.

If the Nittany Lions’ offense remains quiet, pitching performances like Parshall’s will be rendered useless.

