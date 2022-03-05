Saturday continued Penn State’s latest trip down south, as day two of the Carolina Classic brought the Nittany Lions face-to-face with both UConn and UNC Greensboro.

After splitting the doubleheader on Friday, first falling to Oregon before shutting out North Carolina, Penn State looked to carry on its recent momentum into its Saturday contests.

In the first game against the Huskies, things started slow for both sides, but that would change drastically in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Coach Clarisa Crowell had switched from Kylee Lingenfelter to Bailey Parshall mid-inning, but that didn’t save the Nittany Lions from letting up points.

Before they knew it, UConn was up 6-0 going into the sixth inning with a three-run RBI by graduate student Reese Guevarra serving as the main catalyst for the Huskies’ scoring binge.

This deficit continued to increase for the Nittany Lions, as they fell to UConn 7-1, even after a sixth-inning score from senior DH Ally Kurland.

The blue and white had a chance to right the ship in the second game of the day against UNC Greensboro, and early signs pointed to that happening.

The bats connected much more for the Nittany Lions against the Spartans, starting off with an explosive three-run second inning that saw scores from Lilia Crouthamel, Lauren Marcotte and Liana Jones.

The scoring continued into the third inning, as UNC Greensboro senior Delany Cumbie’s two-run homer put the Spartans on the board. Penn State quickly responded with a score by Kurland to extend its lead to 4-2.

The game’s score remained the same until the seventh inning, where a homer by Spartans’ outfielder Jordan Gontram kicked off a five-score inning for her squad, leading to an ugly 7-5 Penn State defeat.

Pitching Staff Struggles

After a strong start to the season, Penn State’s pitching staff as a whole struggled more than usual on Saturday.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter was pulled against UConn after loading the bases rather quickly during the fifth inning, and she ended up being held accountable for three runs on the day.

When Bailey Parshall came in to relieve her, she saw three runs scored by the runners Lingenfelter allowed to get on base but also allowed three runs of her own.

Crowell even put freshman Lydia Spalding in the lineup eventually, but she also allowed a run in her lone inning of pitching en route to a 7-1 defeat.

Against UNC Greensboro, it appeared that Parshall was able to bounce back, allowing two runs in the third inning but none throughout much of the rest of the ballgame.

But when the seventh inning arrived, Parshall allowed a homer that cut the lead to just one run. This led Crowell to send Lingenfelter back to the circle, but things quickly went sour.

Lingenfelter allowed three runs in the game’s final inning, and Penn State suffered a 7-4 defeat.

For a group that has succeeded for the vast majority of the season, this likely was not the day they were expecting to have in the circle.

Allowing two late-game comebacks is the last thing Penn State could have afforded Saturday.

Quiet Day On Offense

The past few weeks have been kind to the Nittany Lions’ bats, including on Friday for day one of the Carolina Classic, where they scored 16 total runs on the day.

However, the same production was not seen on Saturday.

Penn State really struggled to produce offense against UConn, with the team only recording 5 hits during the game.

Things got back on track against the Spartans, scoring five times.

But most of those runs came across two innings, meaning the rest of the game didn’t have much of an offensive spark.

A late-game score by sophomore outfielder Liana Jones chipped into the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to rally back after UNC Greensboro’s own offensive splurge.

It wasn’t as poor of a performance for the offense on Saturday compared to the pitching rotation, yet it wasn’t a standout day at the ,either.

Wrap-Up Game Lies Ahead

After struggling so far this weekend, the Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to finish the Carolina Classic above 500 on the year when they face UNC Greensboro once again.

The rematch will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, and after the close game the two had today, this figures to again be a competitive matchup.

If Penn State wins, it’ll improve to 10-8 on the season.

It may be important for the Nittany Lions to hold onto that winning record as they head into a tougher stretch of the schedule that is fast-approaching.

The blue and white face both No. 13 Duke and in-state rival Pitt in the coming weeks before Big Ten play starts heating up around the second half of the season.

