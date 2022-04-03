After a pair of offensive explosions lifted Penn State over Purdue twice on Saturday, the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers met for one final showdown Sunday afternoon.

Penn State’s bats kept its scorching ways up for the last game of the series, as the blue and white emerged victorious 11-3 in a five-inning mercy rule-shortened contest.

That fifth inning proved crucial, as the Nittany Lions tallied eight of their runs to wrap up their 3-0 sweep of Purdue.

After the final game of the series, coach Clarisa Crowell said that she thought this was an impressive showing from her players against a solid Big Ten opponent.

“That’s a great team over there in Purdue, I have a lot of respect for them,” Crowell said. “For us to go out there and win in this fashion, I’m just proud of student athletes right now.”

The three wins over the weekend against the Boilermakers allowed Penn State to improve to 22-13 on the season, as well as improving its Big Ten record to 4-2.

The Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to earn more wins within the conference in the coming week.

They will take on Ohio State twice on Tuesday before meeting reigning conference champion Michigan for a three-game weekend series.

Sophomore shortstop Lauren Marcotte, who’s final hit of the day led to Sunday’s game-winning RBI, said that keeping things grounded ahead of these rivalry games will be important.

“I think we have to stick to our plan of a 1-0 mentality,” Marcotte said. “Just keep doing what we know how to do and not make it too much of a big deal.”

While Michigan may be the reigning champions of the Big Ten, they look much more vulnerable than they have in prior years.

The Wolverines currently hold a 19-11 record on the season, and are 1-4 in their last five contests.

Notably, all four of those losses came in Big Ten competition. Michigan dropped two games each against both Nebraska and Northwestern.

As for Ohio State, they are fairly similar to the Nittany Lions in the standings.

While the Buckeyes only have seven defeats, they also only have one more win than the blue and white, standing at a 23-7 record on the season.

They also have an identical record to Penn State within the conference at 4-2.

With the way the Nittany Lions have played over the past several weeks, the concept of succeeding within the Big Ten arguably no longer feels ambitious.

Still, coach Crowell does not want her team assuming that every game will be a major success story.

As Crowell has articulated in the past, approaching each game as its own individual challenge is a key aspect of how Penn State approaches each game.

“We talked about this earlier, just because we were great yesterday didn’t mean we were gonna be lights out today,” Crowell said. “Right now we’re feeling very confident, but we’ve got to put a good game plan in place for the Buckeyes.”

If the team delivers on whatever game plan it cooks up, then Penn State softball will really start putting themselves on the map.

As coach Crowell has stressed, it is far from guaranteed the blue and white are going to ease past these big-time opponents.

Yet, there is still ample opportunity for the Nittany Lions to make some noise and garner real momentum over the next seven days.

The team’s confidence is starting to grow with each passing week.

And for players like Marcotte, the chance for the team to continue proving themselves is an enticing one.

“I’m so excited, those are two really good teams,” Marcotte said. “I think we’re going to put up a good fight and take some wins.”

An important note to make of these upcoming five games is that they will all be on the road.

After a thirteen-game homestand at Beard Field, Penn State is indeed set to face some fierce competition away from State College.

This doesn’t necessarily concern coach Crowell however. She believes her players are more than prepared for this return to traveling.

“They knew this week was coming, and they’re ready for it,” Crowell said. “It’s been great playing at home, but we’re gonna enjoy being road warriors again.”

