Penn State failed to start its six-game homestand on a strong note.

After two weekends on the road, the Nittany Lions returned home for a Tuesday night doubleheader with Ohio State. The blue and white came up short in both contests, losing 9-5 and 4-1.

Here’s how the two contests played out at Beard Field.

Game 1

It likely didn’t come as a surprise for fans to see ace Bailey Parshall enter the circle for her squad against the Buckeyes.

Parshall’s canon of an arm took care of business on the defensive side, leaving it up to the offense to work some magic.

The first inning saw no score, but the second provided dividends for the Nittany Lions.

Catcher Morgan Farrah conjured up an RBI, delivering infielder Kaitlyn Morrison to her destination of home plate and giving her unit an early lead.

The blue and white advantage was short-lived, though, as Ohio State right fielder Melina Wilkison and utility Sam Hackenbracht lit up the scoreboard with back-to-back home runs in the third.

The Nittany Lions took an unexpected blow but came out in the bottom of the third with some grit. Lindmark and infielder Emily Maddock cleared past pitcher Emily Ruck but walked away with zilch.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes made oatmeal out of relief pitcher Vanessa Oatley, eating up a base-clearing double, pleasing their hunger and pushing their lead to 5-1.

Even though it was the bottom of the fifth, there was time for a comeback. Outfielder Liana Jones put an exclamation point at the end of her hit, hammering the ball out of the stadium and cutting the score to 5-3.

The scarlet and gray reclaimed the two runs it gave up to the blue and white, re-establishing the four-run lead at 7-3 before adding on another.

As evidenced by three multi-run innings from its opponent, Penn State's biggest problem is keeping the game close. With two innings left, the blue and white would need a hefty pickaxe to climb this mountain.

Somehow, someway, Penn State held its heads up and kept swinging. What looked to be an easy out for Ohio State’s defense turned into Coombs stealing home.

Another unearned run from Lindmark tightened the score at 8-5, as things wrapped up in the penultimate frame.

With one more inning, Ohio State just had to hold on and maintain the lead. The unit wasn’t out of the woods yet.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t prevent the Buckeyes from adding another run, pushing the lead back to four on a tally by outfielder Meggie Otte.

Despite its grit, Penn State fell to Ohio State in a 9-5 shootout, which saw 18 total hits find the board.

The blue and white got 10 of those hits, showing the offense could go toe-to-toe with the scarlet and gray, despite failing to drive in enough runs.

Game 2

The Nittany Lions were back on the hunt for a win in the second game of the night.

Looking for defensive success against Ohio State’s hot bats, Penn State started Kylee Lingenfelter in the circle. The home team wanted to start fresh after the loss, but the Buckeyes kept the juice on.

The scarlet and gray scored in the first inning without hesitation. Four straight balls put Wilkison on base, and it was just a matter of pitches before she was home. Kami Kortokrax and Hackenbracht each knocked a ball to the outfield, bringing the score to 2-0.

The blue and white was hungry and needed some magic to slow the strides of its opponent, but the only problem was the Buckeyes’ defense was hot too. Coombs sent a deep ball to center, but Otte was able to find it through the lights.

Lindmark then took matters into her own hands, singling up the middle to start a one-out rally. The Nittany Lions found their rival’s weakness and pounded Kortokrax at shortstop, eventually loading the bases. After a pair of fly outs, Penn State left three costly ducks on the pond.

As the blue and white searched for its offense, Lingenfelter settled in on the mound. The Punxsutawney native earned three strikeouts over consecutive scoreless innings.

Ohio State took Penn State’s starter for a ride in the fourth, as Hackenbracht went yard and boosted the score to 3-0. After Lingenfelter lost her hitless streak, Penn State looked elsewhere in the circle.

Penn State brought back its ace, Parshall, to pitch in the fifth. Parshall dealt just seven pitches and recorded a strikeout to silence the Buckeyes in the frame.

However the Nittany Lions’ bats couldn’t match the heat being thrown from the circle. The inability to score runners plagued the home team again.

The blue and white stranded seven runners compared to the scarlet and gray’s four. As a result, the visitors carried a three-run lead into the final two innings.

Penn State knew it was crunch time, and in order to stay alive, it needed to get something started. A pair of singles from Morrison and Maddie Gordon allowed Maggie Finnegan to launch a ball to the warning track, putting her team on the board and making the score 3-1.

An unfortunate infield fly closed the inning, meaning the Nittany Lions were down to their last shot.

The Buckeyes were able to bring home another in the top of the seventh and carried a 4-1 advantage into the final half inning.

Penn State’s attempts turned into three routine outs for Ohio State, as it extended its losing skid to five games.

