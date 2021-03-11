After taking six losses two weekends ago, Penn State again was on the losing end of a doubleheader.

In Leesburg, Florida to take on Iowa, the Nittany Lions struggled to a 5-1 defeat in the first game but came about as close as a losing team could come to winning in the second, suffering a 6-5 loss after five extra innings.

In the first game, Iowa started strong, loading the bases in the first and ultimately plating two. After no scoring from the Nittany Lions, the Hawkeyes added another run in the third off of a double from Denali Loecker to increase its lead to three.

Penn State would get on the board in the latter half of that inning, after a triple from Lauren Marcotte off an Iowa error was batted in on a sacrifice bunt from Maggie Finnegan.

Iowa would later respond with two more in the fifth inning to increase its lead to 5-1, with the score staying there for the rest of the way.

The second game started more quietly, with no scoring through the first three innings by either team.

The Nittany Lions found the spark they needed in the fourth, with a consecutive pair of singles from Michelle Leone and Lexie Black. Both were then batted in on a triple from Dani Fey, to put Penn State up by two, its first lead of the day.

One inning later, the Lions remained on the throttle, with Marcotte and Maddock recording hits, the first of the latter’s collegiate career, although they were stranded.

After another scoreless inning from Iowa, Fey recorded another hit and stole a base in the sixth, but she too was left on.

Iowa waited until the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, with a single from Nia Carter batting in two runners off of loaded bases. Two more Hawkeyes were then stranded, sending the game into extra innings.

Five of them.

The eighth inning saw no score from either team, and after a Crouthamel RBI was responded to by Iowa, a 10th inning was forced, which again saw either team add a run to their score.

This scoring pattern was brought to a halt in the 11th, before a Nittany Lion run in the 12th was met with two from Iowa, handing Penn State its eighth loss.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s weekday doubleheader.

Early hole-digging fixed in second game

In the first game, similar to two weeks ago, Penn State found itself in what would end up being an insurmountable deficit. This came in the form of being down by four by the fifth inning, which could not be overcome.

This was not present in the second game however, as the Nittany Lions held the Hawkeyes scoreless through the first seven innings.

A stronger blue and white defensive effort brought this on, with Bailey Parshall not allowing a hit until the fourth and Iowa not getting on the board until the final outs of regulation.

The defense continued to play solidly throughout the extra innings, partially keeping Penn State in contention by minimizing the response of Iowa. Parshall played all 12.

Extra innings provide a shootout

Even under rules that immediately place a runner on second base, the extra innings of the second game were as eventful as they were plentiful.

Scoreless eighth innings for both teams set the stage for the next four. Penn State scores in the ninth and 10th innings would be matched both times by Iowa, before another scoreless 11th inning led to the 12th where Iowa would deliver the final runs necessary.

Out of all of Penn State’s eight losses, this game saw the Lions at their most competitive, as it was only the second game of the season lost by one run or less.

In the other game, against Purdue on Feb. 27 that ended in an identical score, Penn State scored all of its runs in the sixth inning after struggling early.

This time, the blue and white was competitive throughout, but just came up short by the time the five extra innings they helped force ended.

Fey, Leone provide major boost for Nittany Lions

Fey was a key contributor to the second game of the day. The outfielder batted in two runs that ultimately led the Nittany Lions to extra innings and scored the run that put her team up in the ninth frame.

With another hit coming in the sixth, Fey has now had a hit in all but two of the Nittany Lions’ eight games, establishing herself as one of the key figures for the remainder of the weekend and season.

Leone was also solid throughout the lengthened day, recording two hits and batting in a crucial run to keep Penn State in contention in the 10th inning.

The sophomore has also had a fine start to the season, with her two hits adding to three others scored in consecutive games two weekends ago.

