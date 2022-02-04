Penn State’s 2022 performance in the outfield will be defined by its ability to generate offense rather than its effectiveness in the field.

Batting was an issue for the Nittany Lions in 2021, no player on the team hit above .300, and none of the outfielders rostered this year managed to hit above .160 last season.

The roster currently lists five outfielders, only one of whom played in the outfield the majority of last season — senior Lilia Crouthamel.

Crouthamel’s 2021 offensive stats were fairly average when compared to her teammates, but she left a lot to be desired.

She hit .152 and slugged .192, although she set career highs in the hits and RBI columns, with 15 and 10, respectively.

On nine attempts, she impressively stole a team-leading nine bases and scored seven runs through her 39 appearances.

Crouthamel had a similar 2021 campaign defensively; her stats didn’t disappoint with respect to her teammates but left room for improvement.

With 67 putouts, four assists and five errors, she ended the season with a .934 fielding percentage.

Fellow senior Claire Swedberg was an immediate fit on the team during her freshman campaign in 2019 when she started 49 games at second base, led the team with 10 stolen bases, scored 32 runs and put together a nine-game hit streak in March.

Since then, though, her numbers have told of dwindling success.

Swedberg hit .150 in 2021 and her fielding percentage of .875 was bottom five among Nittany Lions.

During her sophomore and junior seasons, she played a variety of positions. Along with second base and the outfield, she saw action as a designated player as well as pinch runner and hitter.

It’s unclear exactly how Swedberg will fit the team’s needs this season, as she’s listed as both an infielder and outfielder.

While the rest of this group is relatively inexperienced in the outfield, it boasts a lot of experience running the bases.

Senior Shelli Rivard has two seasons under her belt with the blue and white and is looking to fill an opening in the outfield.

Through the coronavirus-shortened 2020 and conference-only 2021 seasons, Rivard has made 47 pinch-running appearances.

As a walk-on in 2020, she scored five runs in 12 games and added seven more in 2021.

Her potential in the outfield is unknown — she hasn’t yet fielded collegiately — but she made an impact at Saint John Vianney High School, helping her team win four county titles and one New Jersey state championship between 2015-2018.

With three seniors in the outfield, leadership shouldn’t be a problem for this group of Nittany Lions.

Among the less-experienced players, sophomore Liana Jones played in 25 games last season, primarily as a pinch runner.

She saw some time in the outfield, making her first debut Feb. 26 and her first start the following day.

While her limited playing time as a freshman didn’t provide eye-catching stats, this season will provide her the opportunity to make a name for herself.

Jones has two older brothers: Peyton, a former Penn State men’s ice hockey goaltender and school-record holder, and Nolan, the No. 3-overall prospect in the Cleveland Guardians’ organization.

A strong performance this season will add to her family’s already impressive resume and boost the inexperienced hitting group’s numbers.

A breakout season is not expected out of Jones, but given the vacancies in the outfield, she will likely see more time in the field this season than she did over the course of last.

The lone freshman rostered as an outfielder is Lydia Coleman, only one of three freshmen making up this year’s squad.

Coleman will look to add firepower to the Nittany Lion offense — the Spain Park High School alumna hit .523 her senior year and drove in 34 runs.

The left-handed batter, right-handed thrower from Hoover, Alabama, is likely to see playing time this season, but the book is still out on the first-year outfielder.

