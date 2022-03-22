Continuing its latest homestand to six games, Penn State was victorious over St. Francis on Tuesday.

The final score was 2-1 against the Red Flash, and the clash lengthened the Nittany Lions' current winning run to seven games.

Kylee Lingenfelter started in the circle, her fourth appearance in the last seven days, facing off against St. Francis’ pitcher Rachel Marsden.

The blue and white started hot, loading the bases before recording its first out. After the first, Penn State led 1-0.

Lindsay Ward evened the score in the second with a solo shot over Liana Jones in left field.

After a double from Jones in the second, Penn State added another run when Mel Coombs doubled in the next at bat.

Tight defense from both teams defined the next two innings, changing when St. Francis gave the ball to junior Grace Vesco. The blue and white put two in scoring position in her first inning.

Bailey Parshall pitched the last three innings for the blue and white, allowing only two baserunners.

Hot bats take early lead

With back-to-back run rule wins the weekend prior, the blue and white offense has been key in its recent success.

Taking the lead in the first inning, the Nittany Lions looked as if there was no stopping them.

That inning featured singles from Cassie Lindmark and Lauren Marcotte, a double from Ally Kurland and a sac fly from Lexie Black to drive Lindmark home from third.

After allowing the Red Flash to even the score in the top of the fist, they needed only three batters to retake the lead.

Pretty defense keeps Red Flash in check

The top of the first was smooth for the Nittany Lions, who ended the inning with a double play.

In the third, centerfielder Lilia Crouthamel made an impressive diving catch with one out to keep what could have been a double out of the box score.

Maggie Finnegan followed suit in the fourth with an over-the-shoulder catch on the warning track to keep Ward from recording her second hit of the evening.

Finnegan impressed again in the sixth, stealing a second hit from Ward with a jumping catch on the foul line.

Big Ten play up next

With seven straight wins in their pockets, the Nittany Lions have built serious momentum over the past week.

This weekend, coach Clarisa Crowell will begin her second Big Ten tour.

Amassing only seven wins against conference opponents last season, Crowell will look to make a statement over this weekend and next.

The Nittany Lions start their interconference journey against Maryland and Purdue — the two worst Big Ten teams in out-of-conference play.

