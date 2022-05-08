Following a split doubleheader Saturday, Penn State took on Illinois on Sunday with the opportunity to win the series.

The final score was 2-0, signifying a good day for coach Clarisa Crowell’s defense and top pitcher.

Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall started in the circle for the blue and white, facing off against Illini sophomore Tori McQueen.

The Nittany Lions drew first blood in the top of the third when senior Ally Kurland drove in pinch runner Lydia Coleman on a double.

The road team struck again in the fifth, adding another score off the bat of catcher Cassie Lindmark, who also doubled.

In the end, Penn State walked away with a 2-0 win to secure the series victory in its regular-season finale.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white’s shutout victory.

Prosperous Parshall

Parshall’s last outing of the regular season was among her best of her career.

The lefty from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania picked up win No. 21 of the season and earned her ninth complete-game shutout.

Parshall started the contest with three consecutive perfect innings, amassing four strikeouts across that stretch.

The senior pitcher gave up two hits in the fourth, but impressively worked herself out of the jam without giving up a run.

Holding the second-best offense in the Big Ten to no runs, she struck out seven Illinois batters and earned her 200th strikeout of the season.

Parshall became the third player in program history to reach the 200-strikeout milestone.

Offense hot at the right time

While the blue and white offense has had its ups and downs over the course of this regular season, it managed to end on a high note.

Fresh off a win on Saturday in Game 2, Penn State came to play in the series finale.

Four different Nittany Lions recorded a hit in the win Sunday for a total of five hits, three of which were doubles.

Illinois boasts the third-best pitching core in the Big Ten, and with back-to-back wins against the Illini, the blue and white proved itself as a team capable of getting hot when it matters most.

Big Ten Tournament ahead

With the regular season now officially over for the blue and white, its sight is set on East Lansing, Michigan, where the Big Ten Tournament will take place from May 11 through May 14.

With 13 in-conference wins, the Nittany Lions have earned themselves the right to bat last in their first game, set to take place on Wednesday.

The tournament features 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams and is single-elimination, with the four highest-seeded teams earning a first-round bye.

If Penn State wins its Wednesday matchup, it will play one of those top-four seeds the following day in the quarterfinals.

