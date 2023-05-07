 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State softball earns 7 seed in Big Ten Tournament

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell, celebration 2

The team reacts to infielder Michelle Leone's (9) home run during Penn State softball’s game against Bucknell at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Bison 9-0.

 Ella Freda

After dropping the final game of its regular-season campaign, Penn State has a chance to right the ship in the Big Ten Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Nittany Lions will take on 10th-seeded Michigan at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois.

Penn State finished the 2023 regular season with a 30-15 record in coach Clarisa's Crowell's third year at the helm.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions have yet to face off this year, with their last matchup coming last season – when the blue and white took down its conference rival 3-2 on April 10, 2022.

Before dropping its season finale, Penn State had won five straight contests, signaling strong play when it needs to perform at its highest level.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags