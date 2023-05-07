Penn State softball earns 7 seed in Big Ten Tournament

After dropping the final game of its regular-season campaign, Penn State has a chance to right the ship in the Big Ten Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Nittany Lions will take on 10th-seeded Michigan at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois.

🚨 The 2023 #B1GSoftball Tournament Bracket is set! 12 Big Ten teams will make their way to Illinois' Eichelberger Field for this week's tournament (May 10-13) with all 11 games televised live on @BigTenNetwork and the @FOXSports app!🔗 https://t.co/oaRDHT8V7B pic.twitter.com/WNAPq0jVIX — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 7, 2023

Penn State finished the 2023 regular season with a 30-15 record in coach Clarisa's Crowell's third year at the helm.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions have yet to face off this year, with their last matchup coming last season – when the blue and white took down its conference rival 3-2 on April 10, 2022.

Before dropping its season finale, Penn State had won five straight contests, signaling strong play when it needs to perform at its highest level.

