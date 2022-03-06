Penn State fell to .500 on the season after ending the Carolina Classic on Sunday with three consecutive losses.

Coach Clarissa Crowell’s team won only once in Chapel Hill, losing its final game of the tournament 8-4 to UNC Greensboro.

Pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter made her 11th appearance of the season, facing off against Spartan Greysen Hunter as the Nittany Lions tried to rebound from their 7-5 loss against the same opponent as the day before.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning with a home run, and UNC Greensboro outfielder Makenna Matthijs went deep in the second for her second multiple-run home run in as many innings.

After taking the lead back in the second, the Spartans outplayed the Nittany Lions for the remainder of the game, culminating in their 12th win of the season and forcing the blue and white to 9-9 on the year.

Homers, homers, homers

Outfielders for the Nittany Lions and Spartans saw balls pass over their heads a combined four times on Sunday.

The game’s first ten runs were scored via the long ball, a means by which Penn State has been very familiar with over the course of the Carolina Classic.

Lexie Black’s three-run home run to center was the only four-bagger for the blue and while all game, which saw its opponents clear the fence three times.

The Nittany Lions ended the tournament with six homers hit and 11 allowed.

Pitching a problem for veterans

Although she pitched for only an inning against UNC Greensboro on Saturday, the Spartans seemed to have Lingenfelter figured out before Sunday’s matchup began.

She was relieved after one and two-thirds innings, charged with 5 earned runs and receiving a loss in each of Penn State’s four defeats across the weekend.

Penn State ace Bailey Parshall was called upon in the second, and after giving up an additional two home runs, exited the game prior to the fifth inning.

This matchup was the fifth of the weekend for the blue and white, and while both pitchers seemed tired, poor performance in the circle was a common trait all weekend long.

A bright spot on Sunday was freshman Lydia Spalding, who relieved Parshall and retired the first eight batters she faced.

Baserunners abundant

With a combined eight RBIs coming on three home runs in the first two innings, it's no secret that both teams were able to amass baserunners early.

Through the first three-and-a-half innings, both the Nittany Lions and Spartans were able to have multiple runners reach base.

The trend ended in back-to-back half innings as Penn State failed to obtain baserunners in the bottom of the fourth and UNC-Greensboro followed suit in the top of the fifth.

The blue and white either left runners stranded or was sent down in order each time it was on offense. It was a bad trend, especially on a day with relatively poor pitching.

The Nittany Lions are leaving a tournament weekend without a winning record for the first time this season as a result.

