Penn State looked to bounce back into the win column against No. 13 Duke in a road matchup after falling into a three-game losing skid.

Dropping to 9-10 on the season, Coach Clarisa Crowell and the blue and white lost 4-2 to the Blue Devils on Tuesday evening.

The No. 13 Blue Devils came into the matchup with five-straight wins in their pockets, and Duke made the Nittany Lions its sixth win on the bounce.

The blue and white quickly proved that it wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Cleanup hitter Lexie Black hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, forcing the Blue Devils to start from behind. The four-bagger is her second in as many games and extends her hit streak to eight games.

The Blue Devils tied the game in the second, and the game remained tied until the fifth, when Ana Gold singled, driving Kyla Morris in from second.

The final run scored in the game came two batters later, after an error gave Gold third and a sac fly drove her in.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s defeat.

Parshall’s key in keeping game close

Facing Penn State’s most dominant pitcher, Duke needed a gameplan coming into the game to have a chance at winning.

The Nittany Lion ace was forced to throw 29 pitches in the opening frame, revealing early the strategy was to tire Parshall.

After sending the first two batters she faced, she walked a pair and gave up a hit to bring the Blue Devils within one run.

Her performance was necessary to keep the Nittany Lions from conceding early, giving up two runs would have given Penn State’s momentum to its opponent.

Slow through the middle

Facing a ranked opponent meant Penn State needed to play assertively and dominantly if it wanted to win.

After playing the way it did in the top of the first, the blue and white couldn't extend its lead.

Crowell’s bats were sent down in order in the second and fourth and unable to bring in two runners from scoring position in the third.

Through five innings, the Nittany Lions struck out twice as often as the Blue Devils and walked only half as frequently, a trend that continued through the end of the game.

While they couldn't win the game in the middle innings, the Nittany Lions needed extra firepower then, more than ever, to put themselves in a position to succeed.

Unable to pounce

This loss brings Penn State to below .500 for the first time this season.

While the above-.500 start was, and still is, uplifting, the Nittany Lions will look to snap out of its four-game losing streak as soon as it can.

Their performance so far is impressive compared to last year, but possesses many of the same flaws: The defense has surrendered more runs than the offense can score, the offense can’t pull away in close games and many bats still need fine tuning.

Pitching this season has seen its ups and downs, but it has recently lacked the ability to completely shutdown its opponents’ offenses.

The Nittany Lions haven’t put up runs against superior teams all season, a trend that will need to change if the blue and white looks to make a deep run this season.

