Penn State kicked off a four-game set with Indiana that began with a pair of tight games in Friday’s twin bill.

The Hoosiers entered the weekend with a 19-17 record and a 6-6 home mark.

In a game where offense was at a premium, Indiana took the first contest 2-1 and the second one as well 8-7.

Hoosier pitcher Emily Goodin started off strong, striking out the first two batters en route to a 1-2-3 inning. In the circle for the Nittany Lions was Kylee Lingenfelter, who was fresh off a solid outing last Sunday against Michigan.

After Indiana’s Grayson Radcliffe reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first, the senior stole second and then scored on a double from Bella Norton to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 advantage.

Goodin registered two more strikeouts in the second as she worked to retire the first six batters she faced.

In the top of the third, Penn State’s Kaitlyn Morrison reached on an error by the shortstop and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. After Melody Coombs reached first, Ally Kurland grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning and leave Morrison stranded at third.

The next few innings went by without much action from either team on offense as both pitchers were locked in.

In the bottom of the sixth, Indiana freshman Grace Lorsung singled and was pinch ran for by Tatum Hayes, who stole second but was left stranded as Indiana looked to secure a victory in the top of the seventh inning.

After a strikeout, Lexie Black walked. Shelli Rivard pinch ran for Black and Melody Coombs came in clutch, tripling to tie the game when the Nittany Lions were down to their last out.

With the go-ahead run on third, Kurland struck out to send the game to the bottom of the seventh tied at 1-1.

Indiana couldn’t muster any offense in the seventh, meaning the game would go to extra innings.

After Penn State failed to bring any offense in the top of the eighth, senior Gabbi Jenkins led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk-off home run to give Indiana its 2-1 victory.

In game two, junior Natalie Foor was in the circle for the Hoosiers and started off the game with a strikeout of Melody Coombs.

The next batter she faced wasn’t as easy as Kennedy Legg launched a solo home run to right field to put Penn State up 1-0. Melina Livingston walked and then Chelsea Bisi singled to put runners on first and second with one away, yet they were both left stranded.

Penn State put Vanessa Oatley in the circle and the sophomore was untouchable early with a 1-2-3 inning in the first.

After one and two-thirds innings pitched, Foor exited and Macy Montgomery came in for the Hoosiers.

Melina Livingston walked again in the third and stole second but was ultimately left stranded.

In the bottom of the fourth, Indiana’s Gabbi Jenkins and Grayson Radcliffe led off the inning with singles, and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt.

Grace Lorsung flied to center and Jenkins tagged to tie the game at one apiece.

With Coombs on second in the top of the fifth, Livingston doubled to bring her home and then Chelsea Bisi sent one over the fence to make the score 4-1 in favor of Penn State.

In the top of the sixth, Claire Swedberg reached on an error and eventually came home after Coombs singled to make it 5-1. Coombs stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Then Kennedy Legg picked up her second RBI of the day to give the Nittany Lion a 6-1 lead.

Taylor Lambert picked up a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut Indiana’s deficit to four at 6-2.

Micah Schroeder doubled in the same inning, bringing home another two runs to cut Penn State’s lead to 6-4.

Ally Kurland then homered in the top of the seventh to give Penn State a three-run lead.

Logan Black looked to end the Hoosiers’ day in the bottom of the seventh. After Black hit the first batter, Lambert hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning. Gabbi Jenkins then doubled to put runners at second and third with one away.

Vanessa Oatley re-entered the game looking to wrap things up. Grayson Radcliffe then picked up a rare infield double to bring a run home, making the score 7-5.

After the bases became loaded, Grace Lorsung singled to tie the game up. Annika Baez then flew out to center, but Bella Norton scored to secure an 8-7 win.

Pitcher’s duel for game one

Indiana’s Emily Goodin and Penn State’s Kylee Lingenfelter shared the circle Friday and they both brought their best stuff for their respective squads.

After allowing a run early in the first inning, Lingenfelter got in a rhythm and allowed just three hits through seven innings. The junior picked up four strikeouts and issued just one walk during her outing.

Not to be outdone, Goodin also allowed just four hits through eight innings while racking up six strikeouts and just one walk. Goodin also managed to allow just one run with two errors made behind her.

Goodin seemed poised to secure her 14th career shutout before Coombs hit her RBI triple.

Lingenfelter’s day ended on one pitch as she allowed a walk-off home run to end game one.

Living by the long ball

Kennedy Legg belted her third home run of the season in the first inning off Natalie Foor. Legg’s last roundtripper came on April 30 against Michigan. With another home run against Maryland, Legg now has a jimmy jack in three straight series.

Chelsea Bisi picked up her first home run of the year in game two, providing Penn State with some insurance runs. The junior hit 13 home runs in her freshman season but didn’t hit a single one during the pandemic-shortened season last year.

Junior Ally Kurland also sent one over the fence in game two for her fourth on the season.

Indiana also got its biggest hit of the day via the long ball. Gabbi Jenkins’ eighth inning walk-off home run in game one was the senior’s first home run of the season and fittingly, it came during Indiana’s Senior Day.

Jenkins has been one of the Hoosier’s strongest hitters this season, boasting a .330 batting average with 18 RBIs.

Indiana senior Taylor Lambert picked up her fourth home run as well during game two.

Busy schedule ahead

After dropping both games in Friday's doubleheader, Penn State will look to split the series with wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Only time will tell whether it’ll be able to do so, but no matter what, the Nittany Lions won’t have much of a break as they have another doubleheader Tuesday against Michigan State.

The series with the Spartans was originally scheduled for April 16-18 but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

It will be a total of six games in five days for coach Clarisa Crowell’s team, including Friday’s doubleheader with Indiana.

Penn State’s pitching staff has been strong as of late, but the multitude of games during a short timespan will be one of its biggest tests this season.

