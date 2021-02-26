In its first game action in 352 days, Penn State could not find the path to victory.

In a doubleheader against Wisconsin in Leesburg, Florida, the Nittany Lions fell in both games to the Badgers, with scores of 4-0 and 4-2, respectively.

The first game started off well for Penn State, with junior pitcher Bailey Parshall striking out the side to open the first frame. Recording a fourth strikeout to open the second, Parshall and the Lions kept the Badgers scoreless through two innings.

Wisconsin then put up their first two runs in the third, and would later record their other two in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

The Lions did not have a hit until the bottom of the seventh inning when redshirt senior Kennedy Legg hit a triple.

Parshall would ultimately record 11 strikeouts before sophomore Vanessa Oatley entered the game in the seventh inning.

Stolen bases coupled with eight hits opened up the scoring opportunities for the Badgers, leading them to a 4-0 victory.

The second game began with junior Melina Livingston being hit by a pitch, immediately placing her on base. After Livingston advanced to second, a double by Ally Kurland batted her in, giving the Nittany Lions an early 1-0 lead.

After tying the game in the second, the Badgers recorded a strong third frame with three runs, taking a 4-1 lead before Penn State cut it by one in the fourth with hits from Lauren Marcotte, Lilia Crouthamel and Melody Coombs.

Coombs’ hit was the first of her collegiate career. It was a double that batted in fellow freshman Marcotte. This was part of six hits by the Lions in the second game.

The score would not change after that, however, as it ended in a 4-2 loss for the Nittany Lions as they opened the season with an 0-2 record.

Parshall delivers strong night in first game

Through the opening game’s first six innings, Bailey Parshall put up numbers reminiscent of her past success.

Despite allowing four runs, the junior recorded 11 strikeouts in the first game and began the contest with her striking out the side.

Parshall is certainly familiar with the strikeout business, having recorded 313 over the past two seasons.

The lefty didn’t play beyond the first six innings of the first game, but it seems clear that she is still this team’s ace in the circle, despite the box score.

Momentum shifts throughout night

The night started in favor of the Nittany Lions, with Parshall’s 1-2-3 inning.

Through the first game’s first six innings though, the Nittany Lions did not record a baserunner, while the Badgers had scored four runs.

That changed in the seventh, when Kennedy Legg hit her triple to give the blue and white a spark.

Although it wasn’t quite enough in the first game, the Lions rode this momentum into the second outing of the night, with Kurland’s double batting in a run.

Another hit came in the top of the third, with Claire Swedberg recording a single, although she was ultimately stranded there.

Wisconsin then responded by batting in three runs, taking a lead of that amount.

Penn State responded with Coombs’ hit, but the Badgers then stranded her and Crouthamel to close the inning.

After that, the momentum didn’t pick a side and the game ended with the 4-2 score.

Positives from freshmen, defense despite losses

It can be said in almost any sport that the first game(s) isn’t necessarily indicative of a team’s potential for the season.

Despite the losses, Penn State showed signs of potential throughout the night.

In addition to her hit, Coombs debuted well in left field, catching two fly balls in the first game’s fifth inning.

Marcotte herself made some solid defensive plays at shortstop in addition to her hit.

Catcher Ally Kurland and second basewoman Michelle Leone halted a stolen base after the Lions let up some early on. Leone later would pitch in on a double play.

Kurland’s own two hits in the second game were part of the six total, as well as her batted-in run.

Parshall’s aforementioned strikeouts combined with decent performances by Vanessa Oatley and Kylee Lingenfelter made for a decent night in the circle.

Mistakes can inevitably happen, and they did Friday night with stolen bases and an outfield error.

