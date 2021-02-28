Penn State hardly had a successful trip to Florida.

The Nittany Lions left Florida with a better understanding of their identity and improved on-field chemistry after not playing together for nearly a year. Unfortunately for Penn State, it didn't earn a win over the weekend.

The blue and white dropped both games of a doubleheader against Northwestern as its record sunk to 0-6.

In the first game, both teams were quiet offensively until an explosion for Northwestern helped them take the lead in the top of the third.

Senior pitcher Logan Black found herself in a bases loaded jam and ultimately hit a batter to walk in a run. The right hander couldn’t stop the bleeding as a bases-loaded single by Jordyn Rudd brought in another two runs and then two more walks tacked on another run to make a four run advantage for the Wildcats.

Black was taken out and sophomore Vanessa Oatley looked to get out of the inning unscathed. A wild pitch allowed the runner from third to score and make it 5-0. A sacrifice fly by Angela Zedak kept the offensive barrage going and a two-out, two-run single by Skyler Shellmyer put a bow on the inning for the Wildcats as they entered the bottom of the third up 8-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Nittany Lions were finally able to get a runner to cross home plate as Kaitlyn Morrison went first-to-home after a double by sophomore Michelle Leone.

Penn State was able to build off the previous inning in the bottom of the fifth as a sacrifice fly by Lilia Courthamel brought a run home. Later in the inning, senior Dani Fey singled to right field, which allowed freshman Lauren Marcotte to cross home and bring the score to its final of 8-3.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s team had its eyes set on game two, in which it had its ace, Bailey Parshall, take the mound.

Northwestern got to Parshall early with Jordyn Rudd’s RBI single in the bottom of the first. RBI doubles by both Nikki Cuchran and Angela Zedak followed to make the score 3-0.

Ally Kurland got Penn State going with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second.

Northwestern’s Maeve Nelson hit a deep drive to left field that turned into a double and brought in a run to make the score 4-1 in the bottom of the second.

After a few innings with the score locked, Morgan Newport hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield to give the Wildcats a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

The ball wasn’t bouncing the right way for Penn State offense as a line drive that could’ve ignited a rally in the top of the sixth ricocheted off the pitcher’s leg right into the hands of the third baseman for an easy putout.

Ultimately, Penn State was unsuccessful in its attempt to mount a rally and fell by a score of 5-1 to put the disappointing weekend to an end.

Failure to capitalize on offense

In game one of the day, Penn State had a knack for leaving runners on base. The Nittany Lions left runners on second or third and scored no runs in the second, third and seventh innings.

Driving those baserunners home in those innings could have made the game a very different story for the Nittany Lions, but they simply couldn’t string together enough hits.

The trend started when Kaitlyn Morrison reached second on an error in the second but her teammates couldn’t find a hole in the defense to allow her to trot on home.

Getting runners on base at all was a struggle in the second game as Penn State put a runner in scoring position in only the second inning. After Kurland’s sacrifice fly plated the Nittany Lions’ only run, the team once again left a runner stranded.

Oatley finds rhythm after rocky start

Sophomore pitcher Vanessa Oatley came in for Black in the third inning of the first game and received a rude welcome.

Oatley inherited a bases-loaded bind and it took awhile for the lefty to settle in. She allowed four runs with most of them being unearned but was eventually able to get in a groove.

Over the last four frames, Oatley allowed zero runs and Penn State played stout defense.

The Rhode Island native was fired up on the mound and grew more confident with each out. If Oatley can deliver all season like she did Sunday, Penn State will have one less thing to worry about.

Back to the drawing board

The first weekend of the season at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida, did not go according to plan for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was shut out twice and besides the five runs they scored against Purdue on Saturday, never really found its way on offense.

The good news for Crowell’s team is that they have over 10 days to prepare for their next game. This will allow the Nittany Lions to have the time to fix their mistakes and make any adjustments.

