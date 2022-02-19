Penn State was unable to claw its way back against Buffalo on Saturday and suffered its first loss of the Panther Invitational.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Bulls by a score of 5-3 in the first of what was supposed to be two games.

Tied at one going into the top of the third, Buffalo’s Rachel Steffan gave the Bulls a two-run lead with her first homerun of the season.

After a solo homerun from Lexie Black made it a one run game, the Bulls added some insurance, knocking in two more to stretch its lead to three over the blue and white.

Kentucky transfer Cassie Lindmark added a solo shot of her own in the seventh but it wasn’t enough to get past Bulls starter Julia Tarantino, who went the distance in her first winning effort of the season.

Before the blue and white could finish off its scheduled two-game slate, severe weather at the Panther Invitational in Miami forced Penn State’s game against Cleveland State to be canceled.

The Nittany Lions will now face FIU at 1 p.m. on Sunday to end the tournament.

Here are three takeaways before Penn State’s Sunday matinee.

Struggles in the circle

Penn State pitching surrendered more than two runs in a game for the first time all season against Buffalo, after allowing two runs or fewer in its first seven contests to start the spring.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter started for the Nittany Lions, allowing three runs on three hits in four innings of work.

Lingenfelter ultimately earned the loss, but the surprise of the day was the Bulls’ offense against blue and white ace Bailey Parshall.

Parshall relieved Lingenfelter to start the fifth before a two-run sixth inning from Buffalo knocked the southpaw out of the game after just 1.2 innings.

Freshman Lydia Spalding impressed in her first appearance of the spring, finishing off the final inning and a third without allowing a hit.

Offensive adjustments

The Nittany Lions bats at times have struggled to produce contact while striking out more than coach Clarisa Crowell would like.

In a game where Penn State saw the same arm all day, the Nittany Lions only had two players go down on strikes.

The blue and white offense struggled to produce many scoring chances, as Penn State was only able to muster seven hits all day.

Something the Nittany Lions struggled to do in 2021 was hitting the long ball, but with the emergence of Lindmark in the lineup, the blue and white offense has the opportunity to clear the bases off of one pitch.

Penn State will need to get more runners on base ahead of its power hitters to give the blue and white pitchers some insurance.

Finishing strong

After suffering its most lopsided loss of the season, the blue and white had hoped to bounce back in its second game of the day with a rematch of its first game of the tournament.

A severe storm forced officials to cancel the final game of Saturday’s doubleheader without any plans to reschedule the game.

Going into bracket play as the No. 1 seed of the tournament following victories against Cleveland State and host FIU, Penn State was looking to finish above .500.

Penn State will have an opportunity to finish at or above .500 as tournament officials announced the blue and white will face FIU at 1 p.m. on Sunday to conclude the Panther Invitational.

In the two’s last meeting on Friday, Parshall tossed Penn State’s fifth perfect game in program history and first since 2005 with her third double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

