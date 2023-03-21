In a short turnaround, Penn State remained at Beard Field for a Keystone State rivalry match with Pitt.

It took extra innings, but the home team came away with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Despite pitching in their last contest, the Nittany Lions featured Bailey Parshall in the circle.

Parshall has already pitched in six complete games, including the last game, but showed no signs of wear and tear as she immediately rang the first two batters up.

The Panthers brought Abby Edwards into the circle. Edwards struggled in her last few contests but hoped to find a groove against a flourishing Penn State squad.

The blue and white’s offense did not have the start that it’s used to. Through the first three innings, it was hitless.

The offense was not the only crew to have a slow start to the game. The defense struggled early with an error that resulted in a double, a dropped foul ball, and a mishandled diving catch in the infield. Luckily for these units, Parshall held things down on her end to keep it scoreless.

For the blue and gold, its chances to get runs on the board were foiled by Parshall.

The Panthers’ leading hitter, Yvonne Whaley, was the common denominator in these tries, as her first at-bat resulted in an error and her second at-bat notched her a single. In both go-arounds, Whaley made her way into scoring position but ended up being stranded.

In the fourth inning, Penn State made an attempt to come to life.

After an Emily Maddock single, Kaitlyn Morrison hit a fly ball that was caught for an out. With this, Maddock attempted to tag up before realizing she didn’t have time and despite a Pitt error, was caught in the rundown.

Following this, Edwards quickly got the next batter out and sent the game to the fifth inning.

In a contest in which neither team was able to generate momentum, it was important to remain focused, as one bad play could’ve doomed either team.

As the game went on, the blue and white’s defense seemed to feel more and more comfortable, as it made a few key plays to keep runners off of the bag. Stepping up in this manner can also give a pitcher confidence since she may feel less pressured to play mistake-free.

The Nittany Lions’ next attempt at life came in the bottom of the sixth with a Melody Coombs triple. This three-base knock came with two outs, so it was up to Maddock to give her team a lead.

Edwards had other plans than the Nittany Lions and notched an out that took her team to the seventh.

Parshall certainly put forth a winning effort, as in seven innings she allowed three hits along with nine strikeouts. It’s a team sport though, and she relied on her offense to win it.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad had a couple of close calls in the bottom of the seventh but eventually, the game was sent to extras.

Crowell decided to prolong Parshall’s day by keeping her in for extra innings. This seemed to be the right decision with Parshall punching out the first and third batters — her 10th and 11th of the contest.

Crowell emphatically endorsed her decision citing the game that Parshall was having.

“There was no thought [to pull Parshall], simply because she was having a great game,” Crowell said.

In the bottom of the eighth, the blue and white got another chance to win the game as they had bases loaded with one out due to a Coombs single.

At this point, Pitt has relieved its pitcher with Dani Drogemuller.

For what seemed to be a crucial at-bat, it was Maddock’s turn to bat.

The 5-foot designated player had fallen behind the count early, as she seemed antsy to win the game for her team.

“The first two pitches I was kind of swinging out my shoes,” Maddock said, “[I focused on] just getting back to what I’m good at.”

As Maddock entered a 1-2 count, she knocked the ball to third base for a single. A run came in. Penn State walked the game off.

“[I’m] pretty happy,” Maddock said, “my teammates are amazing so they showered me with love and appreciation.”

Per usual, the Nittany Lions didn’t have specific plans to walk it off. Crowell is a believer in simply making plays over scripting them.

“The plan was to put together a quality at-bat,” Crowell said. “We can’t control where the ball goes, but we can control the approach that we have in the box.”

After an uneventful contest, the Nittany Lions pulled off a rivalry win against Pitt 1-0.

