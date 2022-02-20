With a second shutout over FIU, Penn State ended its road trip to Miami with a 5-3 record on the season and on a high note against the host of the Panther Invitational.

The Nittany Lions return to State College with a 10-0 victory on Sunday against the Panthers that ended in only the fifth inning after the blue and white reached the run-rule with its 10th unanswered score.

Senior Bailey Parshall made her first appearance in the circle since her perfect game against the Panthers Friday, facing off against junior Alexys Lawson.

The blue and white struck first, scoring one run as the result of three consecutive hits in the bottom of the first. It added two more in the second, with back-to-back RBI doubles from Cassie Lindmark and Ally Kurland.

Refusing to give up, coach Clarisa Crowell’s team scored another seven runs en route to a Nittany Lion victory.

Designated hitter Ally Kurland put the Nittany Lions into double-digits in the bottom of the fifth with a three run homer, ending the game

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s victory over FIU to close out its weekend in Miami.

Parshall impressive again

Unsurprisingly, Parshall followed her perfect appearance with another stellar performance on Sunday afternoon.

She started the game with authority, striking out four of the first five Panther batters. Through her first three innings, she allowed only one baserunner.

In the fifth, three runners reached base, but after a double play, she worked her way out of the two-out-two-on jam confidently.

With her second shutout of the tournament, Penn State’s ace proved as the year progresses, she isn’t going to be easy to face and will be a key asset to her team moving forward.

Bats, baserunning impressive

The Nittany Lions had their bats going in the first matchup between these two teams, outscoring FIU 7-0, which served as its second matchup on Friday.

They continued that trend Sunday, scoring at least one run in all five innings in a shortened day on the diamond.

Crowell made substitutions all game long, taking advantage of the fact that the Panthers were unable to come up clutch, allowing her team to add extra runs to its already impressive total.

Give an inch, take a mile

The Nittany Lions stole a run from the Panthers in the third when Shelli Rivard, pinch running for Michelle Leone, took home on an RBI single from Lilia Crouthamel. The run was unearned.

In the fourth, Panther’s pitcher Makaela Carr walked in a run and gave Kurland the opportunity to score with the bases loaded when Lexie Black fouled out to right.

The home team made only one error; however, it was unable to come up with big plays and impressive pitching when necessary.

The Panthers gave the Nittany Lions several chances to take extra bases and score extra runs, a recipe for disaster no matter the situation.

