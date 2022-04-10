Who wants singles when you can have home runs?

A pair of long balls powered Penn State to its first win against a ranked opponent since May 16 in another one-run game.

The blue and white topped Michigan 3-2 in a gritty battle down to the wire.

Michigan opened up the scoring in the second inning after an error from Mel Coombs allowed former Nittany Lions utility player Melina Livingston to score from second base.

Penn State quickly answered back in the top of the third with two runs of its own off the bat of Ally Kurland. After Cassie Lindmark walked, the senior captain mashed her 14th home run of the season to right field.

The Wolverines tied the game as quick as the blue and white could take the lead with a home run of their own off the bat of Annabelle Widra, her first of the year.

After a few quiet innings, Lindmark gave Penn State its second lead of the game with her seventh home run of the year.

Down to their final out in the top of the seventh, the Nittany Lions grabbed the 3-2 lead and secured Bailey Parshall’s 14th win of the year.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s series finale.

Ace Storako

Michigan’s Alex Storako had everything working for her on Sunday against Penn State, striking out 17 Nittany Lions while allowing four walks and three hits.

To start the game, Storako recorded the first seven outs all by strikeout, giving Penn State a quick trip back to the dugout.

The only blunder to Storako’s performance was Kurland’s third inning home run, otherwise, the blue and white failed to generate any significant offensive threat.

Storako’s double-digit strikeout performance helped add to her Big Ten leading 205 punchouts this spring.

The former Big Ten Pitcher of the Year picked up her 18th win of the season on Sunday, just four shy of tying her 2021 total.

Lingenfelter - Oatley - Parshall

Much of the season, Penn State has relied on the combination of Kylee Lingenfelter, Vanessa Oatley then Bailey Parshall to pick up some gritty wins.

In games that Parshall doesn’t start, coach Claris Crowell has relied on this trio to keep the blue and white competitive up to the final out.

Lingenfelter pitched the first three innings for the Nittany Lions where she allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three Wolverines.

In Oatley’s ninth appearance since coming back from an early season injury, the southpaw allowed just one hit over two innings of work.

As expected, Parshall was on point. In her two innings of work, the blue and white ace kept the Wolverines off the scoreboard for the final six outs to give Penn State its fifth conference win of the season.

Pair of long balls lead the charge

For much of the game, both offenses couldn’t generate any significant success at the plate as both Storako and Penn State’s trio of pitchers were dominant.

The Nittany Lions had just three hits all game off Storako, but that's all the blue and white needed to pick up the victory.

Penn State relied on the gopher ball to lead them to its first win against a ranked opponent all season, and first since the final game of last year against then No. 23 Minnesota.

Kurland’s third-inning shot and Lindmark’s game-winning home run was the difference maker in a pitcher’s duel against the Wolverines.

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS

Penn State softball loses 2-1 to Michigan via 7th inning walk-off Penn State made its second appearance in Ann Arbor Saturday as it looked to rebound from its…