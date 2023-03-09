On March 9, Penn State took on Florida Gulf Coast in a very evenly fought contest in the first game in the USF tournament in Tampa, Florida.

The Nittany Lions overcame a lot of adversity throughout the game, but managed to beat the Eagles 3-2 with the winning run coming in the bottom of the sixth.

In the first inning, Florida Gulf Coast smelled some momentum after right fielder Emily Chiarella singled to left field. Immediately after, the Eagles showed that they were going to be aggressive baserunners as Chiarella immediately stole second sliding in easily.

The next batter flew out, but the Eagles still had some hope as a runner was in scoring position. All hope diminished as Tayli Filla hit into a double play allowing the Nittany Lions to hold the Eagles scoreless in the first inning.

Per usual, the Nittany Lions came out red hot, beginning with a Melody Coombs walk and then Lydia Coleman reaching base on a fielder's choice.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Baylee Haggard threw a pitch that passed catcher Abbey Thomas, allowing each baserunner to advance.

Slugger Maggie Finnegan was next to step up to the plate and hit a bomb that was caught in deep center field. The blue and white caught a break again, as each runner tagged up meaning Coombs scored and a throwing error after the out allowed Coleman to bring in the second run of the game.

The second inning was no different than the first for the eagles. Penn State’s Kylee Lingenfelter, who has been red hot recently, started off by walking the first batter. The next three hitters could not capitalize, as one struck out and the two grounded out.

The Nittany Lions could not carry over their momentum into the next inning as they went three and out.

However the Eagles were not discouraged whatsoever and came out firing on all cylinders in the third. They started off the third just like the first and second, as Thomas got hit by a pitch and reached first early in the inning.

Right after, Avery Viancos reached on a fielder's choice allowing Thomas to advance as well. The next batter flew out, allowing Tiffany Meek, who pinch ran for Thomas, to make it home and Viancos to advance to third.

The next play, Filla singled up the middle, bringing in another run and tying up the game at two runs apiece. The next batter for the Eagles grounded out as Penn State got out of a tough inning.

The Nittany Lions knew they needed to steal some momentum somehow. It looked like they were going to do so, as Coleman reached base for the second time in the game, but the next three batters were unable to create any offense to end the third inning.

In the top of the fourth, the constant trend for the Eagles continued: getting one player on base but not being able to capitalize. The same happened for the blue and white, as Liana Jones walked in the first at-bat in the top of the inning, but the Nittany Lions could not create any opportunities out of it.

Florida Gulf Coast once again opened up the inning looking to create some chances and did exactly that as the always reliable Viancos singled to left field, giving the Eagles some hope for the first time in a while. To no surprise, the Eagles grounded into a double play and struck out like the previous two innings.

Penn State was praying for anything to go its way, whether that was a hit or a lucky break. Once again, the Nittany Lions lined out three straight times as Haggard continued her solid performance.

At the top of the sixth, Lingefelter continued to feel good, putting three straight batters down and giving the Nittany Lions no scares.

Although Lingenfelter was going strong, the Eagles felt like they needed a change on their mound as pitcher Angelina Bonilla subbed out Haggard trying to bring a new type of energy for the Florida Gulf Coast squad.

However, coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad came back on the field ready to end the game.

Although Finnegan started the inning by grounding out, the blue and white held its head high. The next batter, Lexie Black, singled into left field. Immediately after Jones flew out, making it look like nothing was going to come out of Black's hit.

Kaitlyn Morrison proceeded to hit a hard single into left field, allowing Black to advance to third. Penn State could feel something looming in the air all of a sudden.

To some surprise, Crowell took out Lauren Marcotte and put in Emily Maddock to pinch-hit in a big moment. Maddock capitalized on the opportunity, singling to left field allowing Gordan to score which would result in the winning run.

Lingenfelter was ready to do what she does best — close out games. The pitcher walked one, but didn’t sweat it as she put down three consecutive batters ending a stressful contest for the Nittany Lions.

