After sweeping its opening tournament, Penn State looked to keep it going in the Queen City Classic against Charlotte.

Penn State took down the host team in a 3-0 win.

For Game 1 of the weekend tournament, the Nittany Lions stuck with Kylee Lingenfelter, who was coming off a 12-strikeout appearance against Memphis.

Despite this appearance and an overall good start to her season, Lingenfelter seemed to struggle early on, as she hit one batter, walked another and advanced a runner due to a wild pitch in the first inning.

Such a start was atypical for Penn State’s pitchers, as going into the contest, they led the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio, at 10.75.

Fortunately for Lingenfelter though, she was able to get out of the inning, striking out third baseman Ella Chancey. Even with early struggles, being able to get out of innings without surrendering a run is a confidence-booster, as it allows a pitcher more time to settle into the game without penalty.

In Charlotte’s circle was freshman Lena Elkins. Elkins also came off a big weekend, as she notched a no-hitter against St. John’s. As a freshman, Elkins has a ton of experience under her belt, which she would attempt to use against a Big Ten opponent.

Although the Nittany Lions did not start fast, they won the race of getting their first run on the board, as Lilia Crouthamel crossed the plate after a single from Lexie Black — her eighth RBI of the year.

The RBI single continued what had been a scorching hot start from Black, as her batting average sat north of .400 entering the game.

Through two innings, despite her struggles with control, Lingenfelter had not surrendered a single hit. This all changed, though, when the team-leading hitter, Kassidy Krupit notched a double that put her in scoring position with only one out.

Lingenfelter was able to work her way out of this though, sending the team to the fourth inning without giving up a single run.

The inability to convert in scoring position continued to hurt Charlotte all game, as that was the second time that it had done this. The blue and white made the team pay for this, as in the fourth inning, third baseman Kaitlyn Morrison blasted the ball over the fence — her first home run of the season.

This run put the team up 2-0 and ended the opposing pitcher’s day. Elkins was subsequently relieved by Georgeanna Barefoot, as she attempted to take control of the game before it got out of hand.

When trying to play damage control, one of the biggest threats to a team is a speedster.

This stood especially true against an aggressive team such as Penn State, as its ability to take an extra base aids it in bringing in runs.

Upon Barefoot’s appearance, she immediately gave up a double to Melody Coombs — the team’s leading base-stealer. Coombs then advanced the third base on a wild pitch, where she was bunted in by Crouthamel, bringing the Nittany Lions’ advantage to three runs.

Throughout the game, the bottom third of the blue and white’s order wreaked havoc on the 49ers. This unit combined for 6-9 on at-bats and brought in a run apiece.

As momentum continued to swing in Penn State’s favor, coach Clarisa Crowell brought in pitcher Bailey Parshall to finish the job. The fifth-year pitcher came in dealing, as she struck out three straight batters. Parshall did surrender a double, but it was all for naught, as she maintained the shutout to finish the game.

Overall, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year pitchers went to work for the 49ers, as they combined for two allowed hits and 10 strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Charlotte.

