On April 16 Penn State picked up its third win to complete the sweep against Rutgers. At noon in Beard Stadium, everything was going the Nittany Lions’ way as they took down the Scarlet Knights 8-3 during their Mental Health Awareness game.

The past couple weeks have been rough for the Nittany Lions, but after two wins in their doubleheader against Rutgers on Friday they knew the job was not finished against a gritty Scarlet Knights team in hopes to complete a sweep and they did just that.

The real storyline was not how the team got hits whenever they wanted, or how Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfleter complimented each other really well on the mound, but the team’s mindset and determination to start a winning streak and escape a bad slump which consisted of five straight losses.

Nittany Lion coach Clarisa Crowell opened up the press conference complementing how well the players played and their mentalities going into the contest.

“I'm just really proud of the kids. You know we had a couple of hard weekends but they continue to fight and I say it every weekend but they continue to fight and believe,” Crowell said.

Crowell has also been repeating the terms “1-0” and “gritty” throughout the season, which she clearly saw during the game and was ecstatic. She mentioned how her players did everything she wanted and more.

“I think our kids do a really good job on staying the course. It comes down to being tough, being gritty and believing you can win,” Crowell said.

The bats were going, the pitchers were firing on all cylinders, and the team didn’t show any signs of slowing down. The blue and white recorded 13 runs and let up three runs throughout the series, two of which were shutouts.

Parshall, who pitched in the last game of the series, commented on the team’s confidence and energy going into the game.

“I think we just really focused on going 1-0 the next game. It's tough to come off a weekend where you give up a bunch of runs and a loss but you have to bounce right back,” Parshall said.

On Friday, Lingenfelter said believing and having fun were keys to success in order to keep this winning streak going, and it looked like they did exactly that. The dugout was screaming the whole game, cheering and lifting up their teammates throughout the contest.

A key contributor to the success this week was Maggie Finnegan, who hit a two-run home run to contribute to the barrage of runs scored by the Nittany Lions throughout the series. She also hit her first home run of the season.

Finnnegan commented on why Penn State is back to its winning ways like it was at the beginning of the season.

“Personally I was confident that if I didn't do it the person next to me was going to do it. I was going to go in there, give it my all, and if I failed, the person behind me was going to pick me up,” Finnegan said.

The Nittany Lions play the Bucknell Bison at Beard Field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, their first nonconference game since March 21.

