On Friday, Penn State took on Saint Francis in the third game of the USF classic. The game was the first of two games on the day.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Red Flash 9-3, continuing their dominance behind the great pitching of Bailey Parshall and a dominant second inning. The blue and white is now 3-0 in the USF Tournament and extended its win streak to seven.

In the first inning, Penn State freshman pitcher Paige Maynard made her presence felt, sending down three straight batters without breaking a sweat.

The Nittany Lions knew they had to get on the board first and set the tone after two straight slow starts in their first two games in the USF Tournament. Saint Francis pitcher Madeyln Wilson struck the first batter out but immediately after let up a double, giving the blue and white some hope early. Wilson regathered herself and sent the next two batters down keeping the score at zero a piece.

In the second inning, the Red Flash came out hot as Rachel Marsden started the barrage of runs by reaching first on an error. Right after, Ashley Wruble singled down the left-field line putting runners on first and second.

The next batter was out at first on a grounder, but each base runner advanced, putting two players in scoring position. In the next at bat Tessa Thompson walked into the batter's box and hit a moonshot bringing in three runs giving the Red Flash a commanding lead.

The Nittany Lions countered with some of their own offense when Maggie Finnegan led the inning off with a single to shortstop, which was followed up by another single down the left field line by Kaitlyn Morrison.

Soon after, Lauren Marcotte got hit by a pitch loading the bases. With two players in scoring position Kathryn Rex was looking to drive Finnegan in and bring some energy to the Nittany Lion offense which is exactly what she did. Rex hit a hard grounder to third-baseman Brianna Sawyers who made an error, allowing Finnegan to reach home and tally the Nittany Lions first run of the game.

Lauren Crouthamel continued the hitting clinic, reaching first with a single down the right-field line to drive Morrison in. During the play, a Saint Francis error allowed every runner to advance and Marcotte to reach home safely.

Following the error, Lydia Coleman singled to center but used her speed to reach second as Rex and Crouthamel both scored, giving Penn State the lead.

The next batter went down on strikes, but the blue and white came back by getting walked and hitting a single once again, loading the bases for the second time in the inning.

The next at-bat, Marsden n threw a wild pitch, allowing each runner to advance and allowing Coleman to score, bringing in the seventh run of the inning. One more run came in after Coleman, and the Nittany Lions shifted the momentum going up by five runs.

Although the Nittany Lions were leading, a pitching change was needed and coach Clarisa Crowell took out Maynard and put in ace Parshall to start the third. Parshall did what she does best, throwing a scoreless inning while not breaking a sweat.

Like the Nittany Lions, the Red Flash needed a pitching change of their own, putting in Marissa Frederick. Frederick would come into the game feeling good and pitched an easy inning, stopping the bleeding caused by Penn State.

Saint Francis tried to get the bats going again but couldn’t get any real momentum going.

Wruble started the inning off by singling to left field, but the next batter would hit into a fielder's choice as Wruble got thrown out at second. The following batter got on base after a single, but nothing materialized as the next batter lined out and another hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Penn State tried to put the game out of reach and mercy rule the Red Flash, as the team put two runners on base, both reaching on walks. Neither batter reached home as the lead stayed at five for the Nittany Lions.

In the fifth, Parshall did her job once again, sending three straight batters down. A comeback for the Red Flash was becoming less likely by the minute.

The Nittany Lions could not do anything on offense either, as one batter walked but one went down swinging and the other two flew out to end the fifth.

The constant trend of creating little to no offense, combined with the outstanding pitching by Parshall, continued. Parshall sent one down swinging as the other two batters flew and popped out.

Penn State tallied on another run — not due to their impressive hitting, but the sloppiness by the Saint Francis defense. To start the inning off for the Nittany Lions, Finnegan reached on a fielding error, which looked to be a clear out for the Red Flash. FInnegan stole second right after, advanced to third by another error, and eventually made it home when Morrison lined out to shortstop. The inning stopped there, as the Red Flash made two easy plays to end the extra bleeding.

The comeback attempt for Saint Francis came up short as they went three-and-out once again, losing their fourth straight and a game which looked winnable early.

