On Friday, Penn State took on No. 23 Northwestern in its seventh game of conference play, trying to start a win streak.

The Nittany Lions ultimately lost 9-4 due to a big sixth inning by the Wildcats. Early fielding errors and running through four different pitchers, none of whom looked their typical selves, hurt the Nittany Lions throughout the contest.

In the top of the first, the Nittany Lions were hoping to start off strong. The blue and white knew it was not going to be easy, as it faced standout graduate student pitcher Danielle Williams, who had an ERA of 3.16 prior to the game.

Coombs led the inning off by grounding out, and then Cassie Lindmark struck out the next at-bat. Right after, Emily Maddock hit the ball down the right-field line which unfortunately went foul by inches and eventually led to a strikeout.

Like the Nittany Lions, the Wildcats knew that generating any offense was going to be tricky as one of the nation’s best pitchers in Bailey Parshall was taking the mound.

The Wildcats got lucky early as an error was committed by Penn State allowing Skylar Shellmyer to reach first. Soon after, Maeve Nelson hit a grounder to Kaitlyn Morrison who threw it over second baseman's head allowing Nelson to reach first and Shellmyer to get into scoring position on third.

Nelson used her speed to get to second base right before Parshall recorded her first strikeout of the game.

The bats were still going as Hannah Cady dropped down a bunt right in front of Nittany Lions’ catcher Lindmark. Parshall fielded and underhand tossed it to Lindmark but Shellmeyer just beat the throw sliding into home safely and Cady getting on base via fielder's choice.

Soon after, Nikki Cucharan hit a liner to right-center field that brought Nelson home followed by a hit by Kelsey Nadar driving Cady home to take a three run lead. The Nittany Lions eventually got out of the inning when both Angela Zedak and Ayana Lindsey grounded out.

By the bottom of the second inning, the Wildcats had already gone through their batting rotation once.

To begin the bottom of the third, pitcher Lydia Spalding was called to the mound by coach Clarisa Crowell once Parshall reached 51 pitches within two innings. Spalding started the inning by walking the first batter but calmed the storm as the blue and white safely got out of the inning.

Although the Nittany Lions were down three runs, they were still chanting at the top of their lungs in the dugout as Mel Coombs was hit by a pitch.

In the fourth inning, Penn State gained some hope once again. Right after, Lindmark flew out but Emily Maddock singled to center as she reached first and Coombs reached second.

After Maddock’s single, Black hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Coombs to advance to third putting one runner in scoring position. Coombs was eventually brought in by Morrison on a hard grounder through the left side of the diamond. Any momentum stopped there as Finnegan struck out.

Spalding started off the bottom of the fourth letting up a walk. allowing some room for Northwestern to run the score up. Spalding did not allow any damage to happen after the walk, as one batter grounded into a fielder's choice and another flew out.

Crouthamel started the inning off by grounding out, as a Penn State comeback was beginning to become slimmer and slimmer every minute. Williams continued her dominance in the circle as she struck out two more batters.

With the Nittany Lions down two runs, the team was going to need Spalding to keep up her consistent pitching in order to give her squad a chance. She was not able to do that as she let up a single and the next batter walked.

Crowell made the team's third pitching change of the day, as she put in top-tier pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.

Lingenfelter started off strong, sending the first batter back to her dugout. The pitching was looking good until Lingenfelter threw a wild pitch and both runners advanced for the Wildcats, putting two batters in scoring position.

Soon after, Zadek hit a chopper to third base. The ball was fielded by Morrison who threw out a Wildcat sliding into home, avoiding a crisis. Lingenfelter got out of the jam as she struck out the next batter.

To start off the sixth, the Nittany Lions smelled blood in the water, getting off to a hot start. Black hit a dinger to left field that made its way well over the fence, knotting up the game at three runs apiece.

The Nittany Lions had turned the tide around quickly, but the Wildcats were not rattled at all.

Lindsey stepped into the batters box ready to change the game and did exactly that when she hit a nuke to left field that was gone once the ball connected with the bat on a full count. Lindsey's first and only home run on the season could not have come at a better time for Northwestern.

The Wildcats were feeling it as they started to get on base time after time. They got on base three more times in three straight at-bats, one of which came via a walk, with the others on a single and a double to left center by Nelson to bring in Kansas Robinson.

Soon after, Crowell stepped in again and made her fourth pitching change, putting Vanessa Oatley in. Penn State had gone through every pitcher beside Paige Maynard.

Oatley needed a strikeout to have any hope of keeping it a two-run game, but Cady was able to hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Shellmyer and extending the lead to three, making a Nittany Lion comeback seem impossible.

The hitting onslaught in the bottom of the sixth did not stop there, as a Wildcat got walked and Zedak followed up with a homer to right field bringing in three runs. Oatley's head was down and the Nittany Lions could smell defeat. They continued to hit as one more batter got on base but Oatley finally got out of the inning after striking out Lindsey.

The Northwestern Wildcats were feeling real secure as they had just brought in six runs and most likely closed out what was once a close game.

The constant trend of starting out every inning strong continued and although Penn State was facing a six-run deficit, the Nittany Lions kept playing as Morgan Farrah drove in a run to close the gap to five runs.

Soon after, Crouthamel struck out but Penn State kept the bats going, loading the bases. Packing the bags ultimately didn’t matter, as Maddock popped up to end the game.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE