Penn State softball coach Clarisa Crowell’s journey through the years

Grit and toughness.

That’s what coach Clarisa Crowell has been all about since day one, even going back to when she took the field as a player at Virginia Tech.

Most people know Crowell as Penn State’s head coach, but many people may not know how sublime of a player she really was.

Destined for greatness at an early start, Crowell entered as a utility player for the Hokies, doing everything for the team.

In her first year, she pitched an ERA of 1.05 alongside teammate pitcher Ashlee Dobbe, who was dialing it in at a .92, an unreal number in today’s day and age of the game of softball.

“Back then, it wasn’t as offensive of a game,” Crowell told The Daily Collegian.

Crowell said the team didn’t have multiple pitchers, either. It was just her and Dobbe.

“Dobbe, our other pitcher on the staff, pushed me like no other,” Crowell told the Collegian. “She pushed me to be at my best and I probably pushed her to be at her best, but I don’t know if you could have had two more competitive people in a bullpen.”

She was accustomed to great pitching, realizing that the game is won on the pitching side of things.

On the offensive side, Crowell continued to cook, always having higher than a .200 batting average during her years as a player.

In 2002, Crowell had her best year as a hitter, leading the team with an average of .367. Her pitching was still elite during her last year, rounding out at an ERA of 2.28.

When Crowell had to play both sides of the ball, she “absolutely loved it,” noting that she was an ultra competitor and wanted to do whatever she could to help her team.

“Whether it's hitting, whether it's playing defense, I always wanted to be out on that field and I wanted to help my team win,” Crowell said.

“The one thing about being a utility player is you never had time to dwell if you didn’t have a good at-bat or if you didn’t have a good inning pitching wise,” Crowell said. “From a mentality standpoint, it probably was a lot easier because I had no time to get over things. We talk about that one-pitch mentality — I really had to have that as a utility player — but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Her relentless mentality was the primary reason for her success as a player and oozed into being a coach.

Crowell mentioned how her gritty coaching nowadays stemmed from being a player back then. She said it was just at her core of being a player and the person who she is.

“I see a lot of the qualities that I have as a coach or a lot of the qualities that I had as a competitor or athlete. I think I’ve calmed down over the years, but I was pretty intense on the field.”

Her mentality paid off when she received a call back in 2016, telling her she was inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame.

“I was shocked,” Crowell said. “I never really got caught up in numbers and statistics and awards because at the end of the day, I found my joy in going out and competing with my teammates and getting the win for the team.”

The Virginia Tech two-way star described herself as a team player, as she wasn’t too worried about her individual performance, but was rather interested in how it helps the team.

When she had to close the door to her playing days, Crowell already knew the next step that she wanted to take in the journey of life — she wanted to coach.

Crowell mentioned how her passion for coaching was always within her, showing when she was giving lessons to high school kids.

“When I wasn’t playing, I was coaching,” Crowell said, "I love the game so much.”

Crowell finished up school in her fifth year at Virginia Tech while also helping out the team win anyway she was able to. It gave her a different viewpoint of the game standing in the dugouts rather than on the field.

Crowell’s first two years in the industry didn’t turn out how she planned them to go. In her first year, she was the graduate assistant for Ohio’s softball team.

While in her second year at graduate school, Crowell decided to take on a full time coaching job for the Bobcats, but then her boss ended up leaving, resulting in Crowell scouring for an opportunity.

Luckily, Syracuse picked her up, which was an experience that Crowell loved every bit of — except for the snow.

Crowell couldn’t catch a break as her head coach there ended up leaving early, resulting in her once again being on the job hunt.

“That’s just the nature of the industry,” Crowell said. “Your head coach leaves or you don’t necessarily have a job. That’s how it started. I was on the job search, but I was fortunate because I got the job at Oklahoma State.”

Even though it was a short period of time, Crowell got the job done at Syracuse. In 2006, Syracuse went 36-21, increasing slightly from its previous 28-22 record in 2005.

During her time spent in Oklahoma State, the pitching staff’s numbers rose through the roof over the years. In her first season, the Cowgirls had an ERA of 3.92, but that suddenly improved two years later, lowering to 2.72.

“You have to have talented players,” Crowell said. “I had kids that bought into philosophically what I was about.”

Crowell was surprised by how Oklahoma State was struggling before she got there, thinking traditionally the program is well-worth mentioning.

When she entered Oklahoma State, Crowell knew she had to get things back to where it had been before. In 2011, her team got to the World Series, showing Crowell was able to do just that.

Even though the Cowgirls got eliminated by Cal, it was a turning point for the program to re-enter the elite stage.

Senior pitcher Kat Espinosa took the charge and led her team in the circle. With Crowell’s help, Espinosa had a clinical season with 19 wins and nine losses, tallying an ERA of 2.11.

Crowell said the 2011 Oklahoma State softball team as “one of the toughest and grittiest teams in [her] 20 years.”

She said it would’ve never been possible without her players buying into what she coached and being able to vibe with her. When the players believed in Crowell and coach Rich Wieligman, that’s when the unit was able to win more games.

Being on the pitching side of things, Crowell could only hope and watch that her players did as she showed them in practices.

“I can only teach and do so much, but they’re the ones out there in the circle,” Crowell said. “They just wanted to win so so so bad, and I do think that’s such a big part in success.”

Crowell felt that it was hard to win if the toughness and grittiness that she described was not instilled in a team.

Being part of the Cowgirls for six years was enough for Crowell to turn a school’s program back to the top. Everywhere she went, it seemed the pitching was always at an elite level.

She said pitching is what wins games, so to her, pitching was a top priority wherever she went. It was a bit easier for Crowell to get through to a pitcher, having the knowledge of being a pitcher herself, but she said the biggest thing that allowed her to succeed was her doing what she’s been doing for a long time.

“When you first start out as a pitching coach, you can teach a pitcher mechanics and how to spin the ball,” Crowell said. “That’s something throughout the years that I feel like I’ve been able to grow in that area. You’ve got to understand how hitters work, how hitters think.”

When Crowell was ready for her next jump from pitching to head coach, she said she needed a personal reason to make the adjustment.

That personal reason was her brother was living in Ohio State at that time, so Crowell had two reasons to make the big leap and accept her next job as a part of the Miami Redhawks.

Crowell is thankful that Miami (OH) took a chance on her. Despite her proving to be a great pitching coach, there was a learning curve when becoming a head coach — something that administrators look for candidates to already know.

“There’s a lot of things you think you know as an assistant coach, but until you get into that role, you just don’t realize a lot of things that you have to do as head coach,” Crowell said.

In her first two years of coaching, it showed that Crowell was having a slow start with two losing records, going 20-34 in 2013 and 22-28 in 2014.

It wasn’t until 2015, Crowell’s third year, that things really seemed to turn around, notching 32 wins to 24 losses, which marked her first winning record as head coach.

Crowell mentioned that her success leading to her third season was due to the losses she and the team were dealt in the previous years.

“One of the keys to success is you got to fail a little bit and you’ve got to learn from that,” Crowell said. “I do think failure makes people better, and it made me better as a head coach.”

Along with this, Crowell knew that her team must buy in if it wanted to have success.

In that year, Crowell had some star-studded players, including outfielders Tiyona Marshall and Taylor Shuey alongside pitcher Amber Logemann.

Marshall ignited in her last year, flaming the competition with a batting average of .446 with 17 RBIs. Behind her, Shuey notched .372 in batting average as the two of them were enough firepower to propel the Redhawks over the competition.

Crowell was just happy to take part in their journey as she was alongside stellar athletes all her life.

“I think one of the best and coolest things about being a coach is just seeing their personal growth,” Crowell said. “Their growth off the field and to see them be as successful as they were, that’s just icing on the cake.”

Wrapping up her journey with Miami, Crowell ventured out to tackle her next coaching task — becoming Penn State’s head coach.

Before Crowell came to Happy Valley, Penn State’s players, including pitcher Bailey Parshall, had coach Amanda Lehotak.

“Coach Tak was a no B.S. person,” Parshall said. “There was no gray area. It was right. It was wrong. This is what we’re doing.”

The pitcher out of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, explained that this culture resonated with most of the team but not everyone.

Parshall was one of the players that resonated with her coaching ways, but when Crowell came to town, it was difficult for Parshall and others to adjust to the new coach.

The first year Crowell made her entrance was during the coronavirus pandemic, making it hard for the team to buy into her philosophy.

“We were on Zoom. There was no personal connection,” Parshall told the Collegian. “It was a lot harder to resonate with what Coach C was trying to do for the program, but I think over the last two years, she’s definitely built up something that I think is gonna be pretty amazing.”

With the first year, it showed the disconnect as the Nittany Lions finished with a 7-34 record — the worst Crowell has ever finished with a team.

Early on, Parshall and Crowell butted heads, but they soon came to realize that they were the same people.

“We’re both perfectionists,” Parshall said. “If things aren’t going our way, we get frustrated. And that first year, we didn’t recognize that and that’s why we were so Bailey versus C almost.”

As the year carried on, Parshall got injured throughout the season, spending more time with Crowell, learning her style of coaching.

Parshall said she thinks her bond with Crowell allowed her to adjust her perspective on what it’s going to take for her as a coach to develop the young ones for them to be successful.

Crowell was able to turn things around in her second year, rejuvenating the team to a 32-22 season.

“There were so many things that I needed to learn, and there’s so many things that you do learn from failing,” Crowell said. “The failure piece was a huge part of why we were successful the next year. I had to adjust to Penn State.”

It may have taken some time, but after back-to-back 30-win seasons, it seems Crowell has been able to get her players to vibe with her guidance.

Parshall said Crowell has adapted throughout the years, seeing her adjust to Penn State while also having a unique coaching style, learning what it meant to be a Penn Stater and wearing the blue and white.

“More people are Coach C fans now that she’s fully understood the Penn State Kool Aid,” Parshall said.

Crowell was victorious in getting her squad back in the Big Ten Tournament, but a loss to Indiana ended her third season in the blue-and-white uniform.

Nevertheless, the loss was a perfect example of who Crowell is at the end of the day: a person who never gives up no matter what task is given.

The team showed resilience and fought till the end despite coming up short against the Hoosiers, but this was only the start for Crowell to continue her legacy in Happy Valley.

“We all have our starting points,” Crowell said. “I was a volunteer assistant at Tech. Ohio University gave me that opportunity to start coaching, get my foot in the door, and I was able to get my graduate degree. The rest is history.”

