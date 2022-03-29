Cold weather couldn’t keep Penn State from adding to its impressive record at home.

The blue and white defeated Bucknell 5-1 on Tuesday night at Beard Field.

For the first half of the contest, the Nittany Lions struggled to generate any offensive success until a big fourth inning broke open the game.

With no outs and the bases loaded, junior Kaitlyn Morrison split the gap in right, plating the first run of the game.

Centerfielder Lilia Crouthamel immediately followed up with her first home run of the year. The senior blasted a grand slam over the centerfield wall, giving Penn State a 5-0 lead.

After blue and white starter Kylee Lingenfelter suffered an injury, giving way to Vanessa Oatley, Bucknell managed to strike for one run in the top of the fifth off a double from senior Nicole Rivait.

The Bison would earn their own opportunity with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but blue and white ace Bailey Parshall silenced any effort for Bucknell to tie the game.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s dominant performance against Bucknell.

Chilly weather

In many of Penn State’s nine home games to start the year, weather has been a factor in almost every game this season, including Game 10 of the homestand.

Whether games needed to be delayed, rescheduled or postponed, the Nittany Lions haven’t allowed Mother Nature to stand in their way.

Temperatures quickly plummeted as the sun set over Mt. Nittany, as the blue and white struggled to get the offense going in the frigid temperatures.

Up until the fourth inning, Penn State’s bats were ice cold against Bucknell’s starter Kaiya Burton before the lights heated up the blue and white offense.

Big fourth inning

After a slow start at the plate, the Nittany Lions broke the game open in the fourth inning courtesy of Crouthamel’s grand slam.

Penn State rattled Bucknell’s starter early in the inning before she was replaced by Madison Rouckey.

Before the captain’s blast gave the blue and white a five-run cushion, another captain, Morrison, stroked a single to right in her first start since March 18 against Cornell.

Penn State managed to strike for all five of its runs with no outs in the inning.

Although a big inning propelled the Nittany Lions to their 19th victory of the season, the blue and white struggled for five of its six innings at the dish.

Reserves earn action

A deep bench has always proved dividends to a team’s success when heading into conference play, and Penn State will need its reserves heading into Big Ten play.

Coach Clarisa Crowell has said all year long how proud she is of each and every single player’s effort in games, practices and off the field, and she rewarded few with an opportunity to see the field Tuesday.

Amanada Mack and Claire Swedberg earned at bats in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Mack has been heavily relied on this season as a pinch-hitter as Crowell has occasionally relied on the slugger in RBI opportunities.

Swedberg, mainly used as a pinch runner, earned an at-bat but ultimately failed to reach base. Down the line, Swedberg will be needed in moments where the blue and white must gain the advantage on the basepaths.

