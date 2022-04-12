Sunday’s win against Michigan wasn’t only a statement win for Penn State’s 2022 season, but, arguably, the biggest win in program history.

“It was the biggest win we’ve had all season,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “The biggest our program has had in a really long time. To find a way to win that one — it was huge.”

Dropping the first two to the Wolverines wasn’t the ideal start for Crowell’s Nittany Lions, but as the second-year coach has said all season long, her team has “got to have the mentality to go 1-0.”

Sunday’s approach against former Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Alex Storako was no different for the blue and white than any other game this spring.

“It does not have to look pretty,” Crowell said. “We just have to figure out a way to win.”

Penn State’s 3-2 win in the series finale over Michigan was far from pretty. The Nittany Lions could only muster three hits against the Big Ten leader in strikeouts, as Storako added 17 punchouts to her growing total.

Going into Sunday’s matchup, Crowell said she knew it was going to be tough facing a pitcher like Storako, but the coaching staff generated a game plan to overcome a tough Wolverine group.

“We’re gonna have to pitch strong, we’re gonna have to play good defense and we’re going to have to have timely hits 一 and that’s exactly what would happen,” Crowell said.

The blue and white manager gave the nod to senior Kylee Lingenfelter, who had pitched well against Michigan the day before, went three innings in the series finale, allowing just one earned run over her five innings of work on the weekend.

The Nittany Lions did surrender an unearned run on Sunday after a throwing error from Mel Coombs plated the first run of the game, but that’s all the damage they suffered defensively all game.

Much of the year, Penn State has been excellent in the field making one highlight-reel play after another.

From Maggie Finnegan robbing a home run in the first game of the season to Lilia Crouthamel flying around in centerfield making diving catches, the blue and white have earned its .976 fielding percentage, good for second best in the conference.

“The defense went out there and we shut it down 1-2-3,” Crowell said. “Just a really gritty performance from our student athletes.”

Along with the defense making quick work of the maize and blue lineup, Penn State’s bats, although quiet for much of the game, came up big when it was needed.

Two of the three hits all game landed over the fence at Michigan’s Alumni Field. Ally Kurland started the charge with a two-run missile in the top of the third before Cassie Lindmark capped off the Nittany Lions first road win against a ranked opponent since 2017 with a solo home run.

The Kentucky-transfer’s emergence on the scene has left Crowell speechless, with nothing but positive things to say about her backstop’s performance not only at the plate but behind the dish as well.

No stage has been too big for the junior catcher along with her fellow Nittany Lions who earned their first victory against a ranked opponent all season, as Alumni Field is one of the most difficult road atmospheres to play at for many teams.

Crowell said it was amazing how her team embraced the “electric environment” as the entire stadium was filled with rowdy maize and blue fans.

“When Cassie hit that home run, they were silenced pretty quickly,” said Crowell.

In hopes of Penn State’s first Big Ten title in program history, Crowell said she wants to build off this momentum in its upcoming matchup against Indiana.

For now, they celebrate, but come Friday, all the Nittany Lions focus will be on the Hoosiers.

“I have the utmost respect for [coach Hutchins] and her staff in that program,” said Crowell, “But beating them on their turf is a really big deal for us.”

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS

What Penn State softball can take away from its series against Michigan Penn State broke a long-standing losing streak on Sunday afternoon with its victory over Michigan.