Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Kurland

Catcher Ally Kurland (32) rounds first base after her first home run during Penn State softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

Another Penn State athlete was recognized across the conference for her dominant outing against Purdue this weekend.

Senior backstop Ally Kurland earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after an impressive weekend against the Boilermakers, in which she helped the Nittany Lions earn their first Big Ten series sweep since 2016.

Kurland paced the blue and white offense with a .583 batting average and 1.417 slugging percentage on the weekend, adding seven hits, three home runs and eight RBIs to her already impressive season.

Kurland is the second Penn State athlete to earn Big Ten softball weekly honors this year, joining blue and white ace Bailey Parshall, who earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week earlier in the spring.

