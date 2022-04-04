Another Penn State athlete was recognized across the conference for her dominant outing against Purdue this weekend.

Senior backstop Ally Kurland earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after an impressive weekend against the Boilermakers, in which she helped the Nittany Lions earn their first Big Ten series sweep since 2016.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Ally Kurland of @PennStateSB is the #B1GSoftball Player of the Week!🥎 .583 BA, 1.417 SLG%, .667 OB% with 3 HR, 8 RBI, 7 hits in PSU's 4-0 week🥎 Tied school record with 2 HR, plus 5 RBI in April 2 win over Purdue🗞 https://t.co/J7lrJVTg1M pic.twitter.com/KF6N5KbHkL — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 4, 2022

Kurland paced the blue and white offense with a .583 batting average and 1.417 slugging percentage on the weekend, adding seven hits, three home runs and eight RBIs to her already impressive season.

Kurland is the second Penn State athlete to earn Big Ten softball weekly honors this year, joining blue and white ace Bailey Parshall, who earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week earlier in the spring.

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS

