Penn State started off strong and never looked back as it defeated Canisius in dominant fashion.

The Nittany Lions made sure they were in control the whole time, not letting the match slip away like their prior contest against Cornell.

There were several positive takeaways behind the incredible defense and pitching by the blue and white. The defense acted as a brick wall while fifth-year Bailey Parshall sent down batter after batter.

Canisus couldn’t generate any momentum as it struggled to get a hit off Parshall all game.

Pitching

The trend of pitching clinics this season for the Nittany Lions continued as Parshall stepped on to the mound and diced down batters left and right.

Once again, Parshall’s incredible pitching was on display, showing why she is one of the best pitchers in the nation.

Parshall was asked about the key to her success during the game: “We have mixed up my sequencing a little bit. Obviously I'm a fifth-year starter so everybody knows my M.O., so just trying to play around with different sequencing. I've learned a new pitch this year so just trying to implement that in to give hitters a different perspective,” Parshall said.

Parshall displayed that there are levels to pitching and she is the top dog. Through six innings, Canisius had gotten on base twice with a walk and hit by pitch. Parshall made sure there was never a thought of a comeback for the Golden Griffins as she continued to do her thing.

There was never a thought of Parshall coming out of the game as she played one of her best games of the season, letting up one hit, recording nine strikeouts and finishing a complete game.

Defense

Defense certainly was not an issue for the blue and white as it caught every ball cleanly and only recorded one error on a ground ball which took an odd hop to second base.

There were fly balls deep, line drives to infielders and tough ground balls but all were taken care of with ease. Canisus made contact with the ball here and there but nothing that gave the Nittany Lions trouble.

On Canisius' lone hit, Nicole Rivait was caught out at second trying to extend the play. A throw from center field was able to beat Rivait to the bag for the out.

The blue and white took care of Parshall in the field and were crucial in a bounce-back win against a solid Golden Griffins team.

