The Penn State Softball team sets equipment on the field during their warmups before the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State has announced its first two games in the Pirate-Spartan Classic have been called off due to rain.

The team was slated for a double-header against George Washington and Hampton.

The Nittany Lions will now take on Hampton on Sunday at 10 a.m., while the game against George Washington will not be rescheduled.

The blue and white will look to finish the tournament strong on Saturday, taking on Delaware and Norfolk State.

