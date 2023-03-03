Penn State has announced its first two games in the Pirate-Spartan Classic have been called off due to rain.

The team was slated for a double-header against George Washington and Hampton.

🚨Schedule Update🚨🌧 Due to the rain, todays games at Hampton University have been canceled. There is no update on a revised weekend schedule yet, but stay tuned on all social media, and https://t.co/AFLlg8PeA3 as to when the softball team will be in action! 🌧#WeAre pic.twitter.com/KcEuKf26r6 — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 3, 2023

The Nittany Lions will now take on Hampton on Sunday at 10 a.m., while the game against George Washington will not be rescheduled.

The blue and white will look to finish the tournament strong on Saturday, taking on Delaware and Norfolk State.

