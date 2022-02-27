Softball vs Illinois, Beard Field

 Ken Kalbach

Penn State Softball will need an early flight back to State College on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were forced to cancel their final game of the I-75 Challenge with Georgia State because of rainfall in the area.

The blue and white went 2-2 in its four games of the tournament, suffering a sweep from Georgia Tech on Friday while following up with two big wins against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the Nittany Lions will start their spring break in Chapel Hill in the Carolina Classic on March 4 and continue the week of games in the Delaware Invitational starting March 11.

