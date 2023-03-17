Penn State had a matchup planned at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Canisius, but the rain had other plans.

After initially trying to wait it out and see if the rain would pass, the game was called off.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Penn State vs. Canisius has been cancelled tonight due to the weather. Stay tuned for updates on tomorrows game time and schedule!#WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 17, 2023

UMBC and Cornell played their game before the Nittany Lions were set to take the field.

As of now, the blue and white is still scheduled to play Binghamton at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

