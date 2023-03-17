Penn State softball v. Indiana, team

The Penn State softball team huddles in between innings during their game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State had a matchup planned at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Canisius, but the rain had other plans.

After initially trying to wait it out and see if the rain would pass, the game was called off.

UMBC and Cornell played their game before the Nittany Lions were set to take the field.

As of now, the blue and white is still scheduled to play Binghamton at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

