Penn State bounced back big against Bucknell on Tuesday night as Lilia Crouthamel powered the blue and white offense to a five-score inning behind her first career grand slam.

Along with two hits from Ally Kurland, the Nittany Lions picked up their 19th victory of the season while maintaining a perfect home record against nonconference opponents.

Penn State will have just two days off before diving right back into Big Ten action with a showdown against Purdue at the Nittany Lion Softball Park.

After a disappointing result against Maryland, coach Clarisa Crowell said she feels her Nittany Lions have “a lot of positive momentum” heading into their showdown with the Boilermakers.

The focus not only for Crowell, but in the dugout too, is what Penn State needs to top Purdue this weekend.

Crowell said she’s excited to get back in action against a Big Ten opponent, but she understands her team has to show up, as Purdue is no slouch.

The Boilermakers hold an 18-16 overall record, including a 1-1 win-loss split in conference play thus far ahead of Friday’s tilt.

Purdue started off hot to the 2022 season on a five-game tear, featuring an undefeated record at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but its momentum was short lived.

In 13 of their next 16 games, the Boilermakers found themselves on the wrong side of the score column.

A streaky team for much of the season, Purdue has experienced both the highs and lows that come with a collegiate season.

Just as they did at the beginning of the season, the Boilermakers went on another win streak to bring them back to .500. Since its difficult stretch over the early portion of the season, Purdue has rattled off 10 victories in its last 13 games.

The Boilermakers have many leaders in the dugout — in the dish as well as in the circle.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

A trio of sluggers lead the offensive charge for Purdue, anchored by senior infielder Rachel Becker.

Becker leads the Boilermakers in runs, hits, doubles, walks, total bases, batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Senior Rylee Platusic is one of the best run producers in the Purdue lineup.

Platusic has sprung onto the scene in West Lafayette, Indiana, after a pair of underwhelming seasons as a sophomore and junior. Her 24-RBI record is good for first on her team and 12th in the Big Ten.

Another leader in the Purdue dugout does more than just smash the ball every opportunity she gets 一 she’s also the Boilermakers’ ace in the circle.

Alex Echazarreta is a multi-tool athlete who can be found manning first when she isn’t dealing on the mound.

On the year, Echazarreta has powered her way to a team-leading 2.32 ERA over eight starts.

Along with ERA, the black and gold ace leads the Boilermakers in complete games, WHIP, wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and opponents batting average against.

The senior is just as good at the plate as she is in the circle. Echazarreta powers her way offensively via the long ball, having paced the unit with her five home runs on the season.

Any time Penn State squares off with a conference opponent, it’s sure to be a heavyweight battle, but the Nittany Lions will need to produce their best effort against Purdue.

The competition of Big Ten play only rises from here on out with matchups set with No. 24 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan quickly approaching. The blue and white will need to attack quickly and often if it wants to make some noise approaching the conference tournament.

First though, the Nittany Lions must battle it out with the Boilermakers in the second conference series of the spring.

Crouthamel, who Crowell named captain at the beginning of the season, said it’ll be a fun weekend in Happy Valley.

“We can’t take [Purdue] lightly,” Crouthamel said, “and I hope that they don’t take us lightly either.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE