After dropping three straight contests, Penn State looked to bounce back against Delaware in Hampton Virginia.

The Nittany Lions cruised to an 11-1 victory to start the Pirate-Spartan Classic.

The Nittany Lions started the season off on a roll, winning seven straight, but after going on a losing streak like that, a team often aims to not fall behind early, so that they are able to get out of a slump.

The team did that very early in the second inning, as a wild pitch brought in Michelle Leone home for her first run of the season. In that same inning, Melody Coombs’ single brought in Kaitlyn Morrison — giving the team a two-run advantage over the Blue Hens.

The Blue Hens adjusted swiftly to this, as they pulled their starter, Graceyn Frost, after only 1.1 innings pitched in the game. Through that time, Frost had allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks.

The team brought in Taylor Wroten to attempt to keep the game from getting away from them.

Another way to get a team out of its skid is to change things up, and simply put the best players on the field. Coach Clarisa Crowell attempted to do this by putting in her ace, Bailey Parshall.

This season, it was typical to see Lingenfelter start the weekend off, but when a team is struggling to put together wins, it may be best to use its ace to get it started.

Parshall certainly lived up to her expectations in this matchup as she allowed zero earned runs and notched six strikeouts.

After a slow start, the blue and yellow finally got on the scoreboard after a Zoey Valentino double brought in Chloe Blantz. This run though, was unearned, as Blantz had reached on an error.

After this run, the Nittany Lions attempted to pile on.

The team did this in the fifth inning, as Lexie Black knocked a triple that brought in Maggie Finnegan. Black was then rewarded for her efforts, as she scored on a Kaitlyn Morrison double. At this point, the blue and white’s bats were starting to connect and the scoreboard showed that, as the team took a 4-1 advantage.

Singles are beneficial, but it is much tougher for a pitcher to work out of a jam when a team is constantly knocking doubles and triples. Due to this, it seemed as if Wroten could not stop this Nittany Lions’ attack, as she surrendered six runs along with three extra-base hits throughout the game.

When a team is rolling, the more bases it can collect, the better. As part of this, Penn State’s aggressiveness once again became a factor, as the team stole four bases throughout the contest.

The extra bases the team collected continued to make an impact, as in the sixth inning, Kathryn Rex received a bases-loaded walk, bringing in Coombs for her sixth run of the season.

This walk ended Wroten’s night, as the team brought in Kendall Shank in a game that seemed to be lost.

Coming into a bases-loaded situation, it was a tall task to keep more runners from crossing the plate. This showed with Shank, as she immediately allowed a two-RBI single to Morrison.

The single capped off what was a dominant game from Morrison, as she notched three hits, three RBI’s, and two runs.

As the inning went on, it turned into a nightmare for the Blue Hens. Lauren Marcotte’s single brought in Rex. Next, a Leone double brought in Morrison. The bleeding did not stop there though, as a Julz Garber error brought in two more runs, bringing the game to 11-1.

The high-powered sixth inning resulted in a mercy rule, as Penn State snapped its losing streak, winning 11-1.

