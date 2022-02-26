After surrendering a walkoff two-run homerun in game one on Friday against Georgia Tech, Penn State’s ace Bailey Parshall let up another blast to open the scoring for Kennesaw State.

The Nittany Lions warmed up with a 5-2 win and then closed out Saturday’s doubleheader by activating the run rule against the Owls in a 10-1 thrashing.

Kennesaw State junior catcher Cheyanne Sales stroked a deep fly to center field in the first inning to give the Owls a 2-0 lead over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State would go on to score five unanswered runs over the next two frames to give the Nittany Lions their seventh win of the season by a score of 5-2 – matching last year’s win total.

In the top half of the second, the blue and white quickly answered back with two of its own after a Maggie Finnegan’s infield single scored two with the bases loaded.

Penn State continued to pile on the runs in the third frame, courtesy of homerun from Lexie Black to left field, adding three more tallies and giving the Nittany Lions a 5-2 lead.

Under another complete-game effort from Parshall, the Nittany Lions were able to hold the three-run lead for the final four and a half innings giving the blue and white ace her fourth win of the young season.

In Game 2, the Nittany Lions pulled out another win in convincing fashion, sweeping Kennesaw State in a 10-2 rout.

After plating a run in each of its half of the first inning, Cassie Lindmark delivered a two-run single after Lydia Coleman walked and Finnegan reached base on an error in the third frame.

Penn State continued its onslaught of Kennesaw State in the third inning, piling on four more runs, thanks to doubles from Lauren Marcotte and Michelle Leone. Black hit her second three-run homerun of the day, this time to dead center.

The Owls managed to tack on one more run in the bottom of the fifth off Lydia Spalding, but it wasn’t enough as the game was called after five due to the run rule.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s sweep of Kennesaw State.

Bailey (Parshall) Park

Kennesaw State calls Bailey Park home on most days, but that couldn’t be said Saturday after another dominant performance from Penn State’s ace.

Coming into this weekend’s tournament in Georgia, Parshall had surrendered just two long balls all year with both giving the opposing team a walk-off victory.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat on a walk-off homerun Friday, Parshall began her day against Kennesaw State the same way she ended her night against Georgia Tech – a two-run homerun.

The Owls cleanup hitter picked up her second home run of the year to give Kennesaw State its only lead of the game. Parshall powered the rest of the contest.

After a shaky start in the first inning, Parshall handled the Owls lineup the rest of the way in her fourth complete game effort of the season, allowing only two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Runs in spurts

In both wins of Saturday’s sweep of Kennesaw State, the Nittany Lions clustered the runs around momentum.

In Game 1, after going down 2-0, Penn State managed to load the bases for Finnegan in the second frame as she delivered with a two-run single to tie things up.

After Parshall pitched one of her many 1-2-3 innings of the game, the Nittany Lions came out firing off the bat of Black for her second long ball of the year. Ultimately, her efforts gave the blue and white a much needed win.

Game 2 wasn’t much different from Game 1 in offensive productivity as Penn State managed to score 10 runs off 11 hits.

A six-run third was the difference maker after an error-laiden inning from Kennesaw State allowed Penn State to stretch their lead.

The blue and white capped off a productive offensive performance in the fifth inning after a pair of runners reached base safely, Black cushioned the Nittany Lions lead to nine with her second three-run home run of the day.

Staying .500

Coach Clarisa Crowell said going into each of the three tournaments to start the year that her goal is to stay at or above .500 on the weekend.

In each of the first two tournaments in Florida, Crowell’s squad went 3-2 and 3-1 at the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament and Panther Invitational, respectively.

After getting swept by Georgia Tech on Friday, Penn State would need to win two of its next three games to maintain its goal. The Nittany Lions did exactly that and swept the Owls in convincing fashion.

The blue and white will have an opportunity to exceed its expectations when it faces off against Georgia State on Sunday to round out the I-75 Challenge.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE