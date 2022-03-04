Outclassed in the first matchup of the day, Penn State showed its composure to take a win out of its doubleheader with No. 12 Oregon and North Carolina.

In Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader, Oregon put the run-rule into effect against the Nittany Lions, as the Ducks came out on top, 12-4.

In Penn State’s most lopsided loss of the season, the blue and white could only register three hits all game.

A first inning home run from Oregon’s clean-up hitter Vallery Wong gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead. After a quiet start at the plate, the Nittany Lions bats came out swinging in the third, answering back with three runs of their own, highlighted by a two-run shot from Ally Kurland.

Michelle Leone doubled the blue and white lead in the top half of the fourth with a solo home run, but the lead didn’t last long, as the floodgates opened on Penn State in Oregon’s next half of its inning.

An eight-run fourth inning proved too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

The Ducks were able to get things going off Penn State’s starter Kylee Lingenfelter, but did most of their damage against freshman Lydia Spalding, who was responsible for six of the eight runs in the frame.

Coach Clarisa Crowell handed the ball to freshman Maddie Gordon in her first appearance of the season where she surrendered the final two runs to give Oregon the early win.

After a disappointing effort in Game 1, the blue and white bounced back against the Tar Heels to give the Nittany Lions their first win of the Carolina Classic by a score of 12-0.

After two scoreless opening frames from both teams, Penn State broke things open in the top of the third off the bat of a Kurland double to give the blue and white a 2-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions added to their growing lead with a two-run double from Lilia Crouthamel. The senior captain roped a double off the centerfield wall for her fifth and sixth RBI of the season.

Before the lights could turn off in Chapel Hill, Kurland crushed a grand slam and Liana Jones slugged her first career home run, capping off an impressive eight-run seventh and win against Friday’s ACC opponent.

Kurland krushes

Penn State’s everyday catcher from a season ago hasn’t let the emergence of another slugging backstop to the blue and white lineup affect her offensive output.

Kurland is off to her best start in her four years with the Nittany Lions. Entering Friday, Kurland led the team in doubles and slugging percentage with five and a .681 percentage, respectively.

The blue and white slugger added to her already impressive campaign as she was Penn State’s most consistent hitter on Friday.

Against Oregon, Kurland slammed her fourth home run of the season to dead center. After not registering a long ball until the team’s seventh game of the year, the Nittany Lions catcher has hit four over her last eight starts.

In Game 2, Kurland jumped on the Tar Heels early, adding to her already team-leading sixth double of the year.

Kurland capped off her career day in the top of the seventh with her second home run of the day, this time with the bases juiced.

Take two

Much of the season, Penn State has hardly been swept, only losing both games in one of its five doubleheaders to start the year.

After losing Game 1 in five innings, Penn State shutout North Carolina in another dominant performance from blue and white ace Bailey Parshall.

Parshall earned her fourth complete-game shutout of the season and her seventh complete game effort.

Parshall’s impressive performance in Game 2 was overshadowed by Kurland’s career day, as she notched Penn State’s first grand slam since 2019.

After coming out on the wrong end of an eight-run loss in Game 1, the Nittany Lions answered with an eight-run win of their own over the tournament's host.

More action on tap

The blue and white have only played two of the nine games it has scheduled to play over Penn State’s spring break and still has some tough competition ahead.

In a rematch of an early-season tilt between the two squads, the Nittany Lions will face off against UConn as they look to avenge the walkoff defeat they suffered at the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament.

After its matchup with the Huskies, Penn State will play a pair of games against UNC Greensboro split across Saturday and Sunday.

With only a day of rest before their toughest test of the season, the Nittany Lions will head to Durham to square off against No. 13-ranked Duke.

In its third game of the season against a nationally ranked opponent, the blue and white will look to pick up its first win against a ranked opponent since April 2021 where they defeated then No. 23 Minnesota 4-1.

