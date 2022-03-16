The battle for the Keystone State took place Wednesday night, as Penn State and Pittsburgh met for the second time this season.

The two teams first played each other during the season-opening Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament last month, where the Nittany Lions emerged victorious 1-0.

It was the Nittany Lions who came out on top in the second matchup in a 6-0 shutout of the Panthers ahead of the blue and white’s home opener on Friday.

When the two teams faced off this time things took a few innings to get going for Penn State, but by the third inning they gained a 2-0 lead.

These runs came after sophomore shortstop Lauren Marcotte was walked, allowing her to get on base and later score. Senior pinch-runner Shelli Rivard also tallied a score of her own.

Come the fourth inning, Marcotte tallied an RBI to bring senior centerfielder Lilia Crouthamel home to increase the Nittany Lion advantage to 3-0.

The offensive success continued in the sixth inning, as the lead was extended to 6-0 thanks to scores from Kaitlyn Morrison, Liana Jones and, once again, Marcotte.

That lead would sustain itself until the game concluded, as Penn State improved to 11-11 on the season Wednesday.

Parshall continues stellar season

At this point it is no secret that senior pitcher Bailey Parshall is having a stupendous season. Practically every time she steps into the circle, Parshall performs at a high level.

This continued on Wednesday, as she held the Panthers to no runs and 12 strikeouts.

This was her fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season, with her perfect game against FIU serving as the high point of her campaign thus far.

This latest outing further solidifies that the Nittany Lions will always be dangerous in the circle with Parshall on the roster.

Offense finds life

The bats haven’t always connected for the blue and white in the month of March, so this performance had to feel therapeutic for the team.

This six-run outing was Penn State’s second-highest scoring performance of the month, with the 12-0 thrashing of North Carolina being the only better showing.

Lauren Marcotte’s day particularly stood out. The shortstop totaled two runs scored, two runs, two RBIs and a walk in a fantastic performance.

But the team as a whole was firing on all cylinders, and allowed the Nittany Lions to earn a 2-0 sweep of their in-state competitor Pitt for the year.

Needed win secured

Penn State improved to 3-6 in the month of March with this victory, and they’ll hope to carry the momentum into this weekend.

The Nittany Lions’ offense, as previously mentioned, had been sputtering for a few weeks.

The pitching performance last time out against Delaware also looked ugly, so this was an excellent bounce-back performance on both sides of the ball.

With Penn State hosting the Penn State Softball Invitational this coming weekend, getting a win here could potentially kick-start a successful week of games.

The team will make its home debut this Friday when it faces both Cornell and UMass-Lowell at 1:30 and 4 p.m. respectively.

