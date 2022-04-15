Penn State put on its best effort to start a huge weekend series against Indiana in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions opened their three-game weekend with Indiana by topping the Hoosiers 6-0, backed by a strong performance from senior Bailey Parshall.

Penn State started off hot against the Hoosiers’ starter Macy Montgomery who didn’t even register an out before Heather Johnson relieved the sophomore.

The Nittany Lions struck for two runs in the bottom of the first off a pair of singles from Lexie Black and Michelle Leone.

The Hoosiers were able to keep the Penn State offense quiet for a couple of innings before the bats heated up in the bottom of the fifth.

Liana Jones stroked an RBI double to left field, and Maggie Finnegan slammed her second home run of the season over the centerfield fence to stretch the blue and white’s lead to five.

Before Parshall could make quick work of the Hoosiers lineup over the final two innings, junior captain Kailtyn Morrison tacked on another run to put the Nittany Lions ahead at 6-0.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s shutout against Indiana.

Parshall powers, again

All year long, Parshall has dominated in the circle, and Friday was no different for the senior southpaw.

Up until the top of the fifth, Parshall hadn’t allowed a base hit to the Hoosiers lineup, while only allowing two hits in her seven innings of work.

The blue and white ace picked up her 14th win of the year against Indiana, striking out seven Hoosiers batters without allowing a run.

Parshall picked up her 13th complete game effort and her eighth complete game shutout this spring.

Blue and white strike fast and often

Unlike most starts to the year, the Penn State bats woke up early, chasing the Hoosiers’ starter before she could record an out.

With a runner in scoring position, Leone beat out an infield single after an errant throw from an Indiana defender.

Black immediately followed up with a hit of her own, stroking a single into left field for her 25th RBI of the season.

Another big inning powered the blue and white to its sixth conference win of the season, picking up three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Powered by Finnegan’s home run, Penn State convincingly beat the Hoosiers in Game 1 of the three-game series at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Riding the momentum

After defeating ranked Michigan earlier in the week, Penn State had hoped to use its momentum to start piling on some much needed conference victories.

Friday, the blue and white were almost perfect. Parshall kept the Hoosiers on their toes all game, and they couldn’t generate much contact against the Nittany Lions ace.

When Indiana did make contact, the Penn State defense was flying all around the diamond. Without allowing an error, Penn State made one clean play after another in the field.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball reloads ahead of weekend battle with Indiana Coming off its biggest win of the season, Penn State hopes to use its resurging momentum as …