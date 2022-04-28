After a wild doubleheader that resulted in Penn State splitting its series with Ohio State, coach Clarisa Crowell has a lot to be proud of going into its next series against Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions have always had great communication and teamwork. However, they’ll honor the foundation they’ve built with their seniors this weekend on Senior Day.

It’s bittersweet for senior Lilia Crouthamel and company to say a final farewell to those moving on from the blue and white after this season, but her main focus as of now is to continue winning games.

Crouthamel said the plan for the team is to stay “as consistent as you can” and get the most production from the whole team throughout any game.

Penn State will have to buckle down and focus on its craft for its series against the Badgers. Luckily for the blue and white, the series will be played at home.

Crowell said “there’s nothing like playing” at Nittany Lion Softball Park because of the atmosphere in Happy Valley.

Being at home for the blue and white’s second to last series may provide the last push it needs to end the season in a remarkable way.

Kylee Lingenfelter said she felt as if Penn State has been the underdog for the entire season and still isn’t going to be the favorite in these last two series.

“I think it’s great the way we’ve been battling and just chipping away day by day, game by game,” Lingenfelter said. “We need to stick to what we’ve been doing, and we’ll really have an impact on this program and the Big Ten overall.”

These two upcoming clashes for the Nittany Lions are two opportunities that Crouthamel said they can’t make too big of a moment.

Essentially, the blue and white may have to stick to what it has been doing all season long — follow Crowell’s 1-0 mentality and fight every game till the last inning.

However, for the senior class, it looks ahead to playing its final few games for the team this weekend.

Crowell said, the senior class has been through “the gauntlet of craziness,” having experienced the coronavirus at its peak and a coaching switch within the staff.

“They’ve seen a lot of change,” Crowell said, “But, I’m just proud of this class for sticking through some hard and challenging times.”

Crowell said she realizes how crazy the years have been for the seniors to deal with, but ultimately, she is proud of their resilience and thinks that it made them stronger because they are ready to face anything life throws at them.

For seniors Crouthamel and Lingenfelter, they are spending a fifth-season in State College in spring 2023, but seeing the rest of their fellow seniors go will likely be an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m definitely going to miss every single one of them,” Crouthamel said. “It’s sad because it’s never the same group.”

As Sunday marks Penn State’s Senior Day, Crouthamel said the day, ultimately, means a celebration for everyone, including the parents.

“It acknowledges how much work our parents put into this for us to be able to be here,” Crouthamel said. “It’s more like a celebration of everyone that was involved in your journey to get here.”

To Lingenfelter, having the realization it’s the last time some will play at home only builds the intensity of the matchup.

It’s a way for the team to all share one final moment as a family, as teammates and with their family members, before the seniors’ departure.

“The parents are really close to the whole team,” Lingenfelter said. “That may be the last time they get to tailgate or sit in the stands and cheer us on together at home.”

Crowell said the team prospers having its senior class right by its side, and the program wouldn’t be the same without it.

Beyond this current group of Nittany Lions, the blue and white coach said the senior class sets a great example for all future and current athletes considering committing their future to Penn State.

“We would not have the success that we have without the senior class, hands down,” Crowell said. “They set the example for not only the younger generation and future Penn Staters, but our current student-athletes as well.”

