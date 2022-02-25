Penn State has danced its way through the early portion of the 2022 campaign — literally.

The Nittany Lions registered three wins in each of their two tournaments. Most recently, the blue and white suffered just one loss in the Panther Invitational and added wins against Cleveland State and FIU.

In her second year at the helm, coach Clarisa Crowell has seen just how much her team has grown from last year in only the first two weeks of the season.

“The more time they spend with each other, the more we play — the more they figure it out as a group,” Crowell said.

One thing that makes this Penn State team so special in Crowell's eyes is the veteran experience throughout the roster and the attributes age brings to a team.

With the squad fully immersed in competitive play, the second-year coach said she discovered “how competitive and gritty” her squad truly is.

“Until you’re put to the test and you’re battle tested,” Crowell said, “you don’t really know the makeup of your team from an intangible standpoint.”

The Nittany Lions were most definitely battle tested — not only last year but to start this season as well. Six of Penn State’s nine games have already been decided by two runs or less.

Crowell said the blue and white keeps fighting even when it may be down to its final outs.

In Penn State’s worst loss of the season against Buffalo, the Nittany Lions allowed their most runs in a game thus far, and the bats just couldn’t get things going. Crowell still noticed some fight from her squad in the loss.

“I’ve been really proud of them,” Crowell said. “Even in games we’re going down, we go on to the last couple of innings against Buffalo, and Cassie [Lindmark] hits a homerun. We’re still putting together great at-bats. We’re squaring up the ball.”

The Nittany Lions were eager to get back on the field and bounce back for a nightcap against Cleveland State, but it was ultimately canceled due to severe weather.

There were some positives from a winless Saturday for the blue and white, as Crowell said there was a shift in demeanor among her players.

Some Nittany Lions have said the early portions of this season have brought them back to their roots in travel softball — shifting from a timid and unlucky unit in 2021 to a confident and hard-working team in 2022 that’s focused on playing for the fun of the game.

“They did a great job of just staying relaxed but having fun,” Crowell said. “As long as we can find that balance of, ‘Let’s be relaxed, let’s have fun, but let’s be competitive and stay focused and locked in’ — we’re going to have a great year.”

What are some of the ways Penn State is staying relaxed you might ask? Crowell gave a little insight on just how much fun the Nittany Lions are having.

“Now they are dancing on the bus, like, ‘Hey coach, can we play music going to the field?’” Crowell said. “If they play like that, they can have dance parties any time.”

Crowell and the rest of the blue and white hopes to be dancing the night away again, starting Friday as it heads back down south to Atlanta for the I-75 Challenge.

Penn State is aware of the test it’ll face, not only in the next two tournaments, but also as the schedule begins to ramp up into conference play.

After “being thrown to the wolves” with last season’s Big Ten-only schedule, Crowell said the pre-conference tournaments and midweek games are a great opportunity for her team to learn and develop as a unit.

“I do think that our team is special, and I think we can do a lot of great things this year as we continue to evolve as a group.”

