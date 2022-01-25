Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, players

Teammates gather in a huddle before Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's season is fast approaching, and students and fans can now secure their season tickets for the upcoming spring season.

The blue and white announced on Tuesday that all 20 home games are available for just $20 dollars.

Single game tickets for games at the Nittany Lion Softball Park will made available in February.

Penn State's first game of the 2022 season will tkae place in Leesburg, Florida, on Feb. 11 against Missouri, but its first home game of the year won't take place until March 18 against Umass-Lowell.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags