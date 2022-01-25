Penn State's season is fast approaching, and students and fans can now secure their season tickets for the upcoming spring season.

The blue and white announced on Tuesday that all 20 home games are available for just $20 dollars.

New season tickets 𝙊𝙉 𝙎𝘼𝙇𝙀 𝙉𝙊𝙒20 home games at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field for just $20!ℹ️: https://t.co/nHk1jOz9Ur🎟️: https://t.co/3n4uWIsmlY#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vynx95rRiH — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) January 25, 2022

Single game tickets for games at the Nittany Lion Softball Park will made available in February.

Penn State's first game of the 2022 season will tkae place in Leesburg, Florida, on Feb. 11 against Missouri, but its first home game of the year won't take place until March 18 against Umass-Lowell.

