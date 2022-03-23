Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Equipment Artifact Photo

The Penn State Softball team sets equipment on the field during their warmups before the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

As Penn State prepares to open Big Ten play with a home series with Maryland, the Nittany Lions announced some changes to its upcoming slate of games.

With Sunday's temperature forecasted to be just above freezing, the blue and white will no longer play on Sunday.

Instead, the Nittany Lions will start the series a day earlier than anticipated with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Friday and Saturday's games were unaffected as first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

After an impressive showing at the Penn State Softball Invitational, the blue and white is entering Thursday's battle against the Terrapins riding a seven-game winning streak.

