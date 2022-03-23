As Penn State prepares to open Big Ten play with a home series with Maryland, the Nittany Lions announced some changes to its upcoming slate of games.

With Sunday's temperature forecasted to be just above freezing, the blue and white will no longer play on Sunday.

Instead, the Nittany Lions will start the series a day earlier than anticipated with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Friday and Saturday's games were unaffected as first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

🚨🚨SCHEDULE CHANGE ALERT!!🚨🚨This weekend's Big Ten opening series schedule has moved to Thursday, Friday, Saturday due to anticipated cold temperatures Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sVHlOhqoXZ — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 23, 2022

After an impressive showing at the Penn State Softball Invitational, the blue and white is entering Thursday's battle against the Terrapins riding a seven-game winning streak.

