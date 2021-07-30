Penn State picked up another player to protect home plate Friday.

The Nittany Lions announced the addition of former Kentucky catcher Cassie Lindmark to their roster for the 2022 season.

Please help us welcome @CassieLindmark_ to the #PennStateSB roster for 2022! Cassie is a rising junior catcher and a transfer from Kentucky.🔗: https://t.co/5OWDekghda#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Nm6WtPh8Zs — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) July 30, 2021

"I chose Penn State because the people are great, and it's an excellent school with so much to offer," Lindmark said in a statement.

Lindmark appeared in 34 games with 21 starts for the Wildcats, and she batted .273 in the 2021 season.

She finished the 2021 campaign with a perfect fielding percentage with 50 putouts and two assists.

