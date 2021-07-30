Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, players

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State picked up another player to protect home plate Friday.

The Nittany Lions announced the addition of former Kentucky catcher Cassie Lindmark to their roster for the 2022 season.

"I chose Penn State because the people are great, and it's an excellent school with so much to offer," Lindmark said in a statement.

Lindmark appeared in 34 games with 21 starts for the Wildcats, and she batted .273 in the 2021 season.

She finished the 2021 campaign with a perfect fielding percentage with 50 putouts and two assists.

